Microsoft Build 2023: Conference expected to have AI at its heart; Know what to expect
The Microsoft Build 2023, the company’s annual developer conference, will be held between May 23- 25. The keynote session will be delivered tonight by CEO Satya Nadella and AI is expected to be at the center of it. Check details.
This is the time for developer conferences. After Google I/O, which took place on May 10, now it is the turn of Microsoft. Microsoft Build, the company's annual event, is focused on developers around the world to help them learn about the latest technologies from Microsoft. Microsoft Build 2023 will be held from May 23-25, 2023 as a digital as well as in-person event in Seattle, Washington. The conference will feature a variety of sessions, workshops, and hands-on labs. There will also be keynote addresses from Microsoft executives, as well as opportunities to network with other developers. Know what to expect from the conference and the keynote session in particular that will occur tonight. It has been rumored that AI could be a big part of the event.
The live keynote session will begin tonight, May 23, at 9:30 PM IST. The keynote will begin with a 30-minute address from Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella, and Microsoft CVP and Consumer CMO Yusuf Mehdi. The opening address will be followed by a session called “The era of the AI Copilot” where new AI-based tools for businesses and individuals can be announced.
What to expect at Microsoft Build 2023
The keynote is just the beginning of the three-day event, which is filled with sessions that will not only allow a hands-on experience for all Microsoft technologies but also showcase new features the company is building including Windows 11, Bing and its new AI copilot. All the sessions mentioned below are available to watch online.
Important sessions you should look out for
As per Microsoft's microsite, the sessions will continue all day for the three days of the event, however, we believe the following would be where the most of knowledge sharing will occur. You can feel free to visit the site and find the sessions which you feel most interested in.
- The era of the AI Copilot: It will take place between 9:55 PM - 10:35 PM on May 23. The session will be hosted by Microsoft CTO & EVP, Technology and Research Kevin Scott and President and Cofounder, OpenAI Greg Brockman. The session will explore Microsoft and OpenAI's full-stack AI platform.
- Next generation AI for developers with the Microsoft Cloud: From 10:35 PM - 11:30 PM, May 23. The session will discuss how Microsoft is making AI innovation real for developers today with experiences like GitHub Copilot, Azure OpenAI Service, and the Microsoft Cloud platform.
- Cloud-native development with .NET 8: Between 12 AM - 12:45 AM, May 24. The session will help you learn about .NET for cloud-native development.
- How to build next-gen AI services with NVIDIA AI on Azure Cloud: Between 12 AM - 12:45 AM, May 24.
- Shaping the future of work with AI: Between 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM, May 24. The session will discuss how developers can shape the future of work with Microsoft 365 Copilot and unlock a new era of AI and productivity with Windows 11.
- Advanced developer tips and tricks in Visual Studio: Between 5:45 AM - 6:30 AM, May 25. The session will demonstrate intelligent code navigation, GitHub actions, accelerated debugging, profiler techniques, dev tunnels, and more.
