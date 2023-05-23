Microsoft Build 2023: Conference expected to have AI at its heart; Know what to expect

This is the time for developer conferences. After Google I/O, which took place on May 10, now it is the turn of Microsoft. Microsoft Build, the company's annual event, is focused on developers around the world to help them learn about the latest technologies from Microsoft. Microsoft Build 2023 will be held from May 23-25, 2023 as a digital as well as in-person event in Seattle, Washington. The conference will feature a variety of sessions, workshops, and hands-on labs. There will also be keynote addresses from Microsoft executives, as well as opportunities to network with other developers. Know what to expect from the conference and the keynote session in particular that will occur tonight. It has been rumored that AI could be a big part of the event.

The live keynote session will begin tonight, May 23, at 9:30 PM IST. The keynote will begin with a 30-minute address from Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella, and Microsoft CVP and Consumer CMO Yusuf Mehdi. The opening address will be followed by a session called “The era of the AI Copilot” where new AI-based tools for businesses and individuals can be announced.

What to expect at Microsoft Build 2023

The keynote is just the beginning of the three-day event, which is filled with sessions that will not only allow a hands-on experience for all Microsoft technologies but also showcase new features the company is building including Windows 11, Bing and its new AI copilot. All the sessions mentioned below are available to watch online.

Important sessions you should look out for

As per Microsoft's microsite, the sessions will continue all day for the three days of the event, however, we believe the following would be where the most of knowledge sharing will occur. You can feel free to visit the site and find the sessions which you feel most interested in.