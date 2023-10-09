Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft may introduce AI chip similar to Nvidia GPU

Microsoft may introduce AI chip similar to Nvidia GPU

Microsoft may introduce its first AI chip that will cut costs. Know what Microsoft is planning.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 15:28 IST
Icon
Microsoft Build
The new AI chip will reduce Microsoft's dependence on Nvidia's technology. Check details here. (AP)
Microsoft Build
The new AI chip will reduce Microsoft's dependence on Nvidia's technology. Check details here. (AP)

Microsoft has been investing in artificial intelligence to bring out new innovations. During its surface products launch, the company introduced various AI innovations that shocked and awed the audience in equal measure. Now, it is rumoured that Microsoft could introduce a new AI chip that may cut costs and overall dependence on Nvidia too. The Nvidia technology has been in high demand however, the supply is falling short. Therefore, the new AI chip may well back Microsoft's upcoming devices.

Microsoft's new AI chip

According to The Information report (via GizmoChina), Microsoft is planning to introduce a new AI chip which has been named 'Athena' in code. The new chip will be introduced to reduce Microsoft's dependency on Nvidia technology. It is expected that the upcoming product will compete with NVIDIA's H100 GPU. The GPU is currently being used by Microsoft and many other cloud providers. The technology is being integrated into large language models (LLMs) and artificial intelligence software.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The chip is rumoured to be introduced at Microsoft's Ignite conference which is scheduled for November 14 to November 17. The change has been decided due to the growing demand for Nvidia GPU and the shortage in supply. Additionally, the demand for artificial intelligence is also growing and the initiative may open new doors for Microsoft. It's been rumoured that OpenAI, with Microsoft as its supporter, is also exploring the idea of developing its own AI chips.

The development of a new AI chip might also enable Microsoft to lower its costs and enhance the chip performance of its cloud services. It has also been indicated by some reports that Google and Amazon are also working on developing their own AI chips, which may well contribute to the growth of the AI chip market.

The announcement date of the new AI chip has not been confirmed by the company yet, however, it may be launched next month.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 15:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs coming! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon