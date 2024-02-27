Microsoft rolls out Copilot GPTs that help you learn recipes, plan vacations and more

Microsoft has been enhancing its artificial intelligence (AI) prowess over the last year and this year, it has been rolling out tools at regular intervals. At the center is Copilot, its suite of AI services which includes an AI chatbot. Earlier this month, the company launched a significant update to the Copilot experience on the web, Android, and iOS platforms. Now, it has introduced yet another feature called Copilot GPTs which helps you learn recipes, plan vacations, develop workout routines and more.

Microsoft rolls out Copilot GPTs

In an X post. Jordi Ribas, CVP, Head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing announced that the tech behemoth is introducing Copilot GPTs in Microsoft Copilot. Using these GPTs, users can carry out several tasks such as creating designs, planning their next vacation, learning to cook a new recipe or create a custom workout plan.

“GPTs leverage contextual instructions in the prompt and domain info as part of the grounding (RAG) data”, Ribas added further.

Interacting with the post, one X user asked the Microsoft CVP if the company had any plans of rolling out a GPT Builder that lets users build their own GPTs to suit their requirements. Responding to the question, Ribas said that Microsoft's GPT Builder is already available as part of a controlled experiment with a subset of users. It will be soon rolled out to a wider audience. This feature is already present in Copilot's rival AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The announcement of this feature comes don't the same day as it was revealed that you can now set Microsoft Copilot as your default assistant app on Android.

Microsoft Copilot on Android

In an X post, Android Central contributor Mishaal Rahmaan revealed that Microsoft Copilot app version 27.9.420225014 lets users set it as the default assistant app on Android smartphones. This move reportedly allows users to access Copilot the same way they would summon Google Assistant - by long pressing the power button or swiping diagonally across the screen. This feature is currently only available in the beta version of Microsoft Copilot.

