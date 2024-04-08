 Microsoft to launch AI hub in London; Big win for UK in race to get AI talent | Tech News
Home Tech News Microsoft to launch AI hub in London; Big win for UK in race to get AI talent

Microsoft to launch AI hub in London; Big win for UK in race to get AI talent

Microsoft's decision to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) hub in London represents a win for Britain.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 17:41 IST
Icon
Microsoft
Microsoft hired DeepMind cofounder Suleyman to run its in-house Microsoft AI division. (AP)
Microsoft
Microsoft hired DeepMind cofounder Suleyman to run its in-house Microsoft AI division. (AP)

LONDON-  Microsoft has has announced plans for a new artificial intelligence (AI) hub in London, focused on product development and research.

The unit will be led by Mustafa Suleyman, the London-born cofounder of Google DeepMind, who Microsoft hired last month.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

As the primary backer of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Microsoft is a world leader in the rapidly-developing technology.

But competition for AI talent has been heating up across Europe over the past 18 months. Microsoft may seek to poach experts from other AI-focused companies to staff its new unit, such as DeepMind or OpenAI.

The move also represents a win for Britain, which has sought to bolster its credentials as a technology superpower since hosting the world's first global AI safety summit in November.

CONTEXT

Last month, Microsoft hired DeepMind cofounder Suleyman to run its in-house Microsoft AI division.

Suleyman quit his own recently-formed company, Inflection AI, to join Microsoft, taking dozens of staff members with him.

The move received criticism from some corners, as the staff transfer meant Microsoft avoided the regulatory scrutiny that usually comes with a traditional acquisition.

BY THE NUMBERS

While it remains unclear how many jobs the new centre will create, the announcement builds on Microsoft's recent commitment to invest 2.5 billion pounds ($3.16 billion) into data centre infrastructure and improving AI skills across Britain.

KEY QUOTE

“I know – through my close work with thought leaders in the UK Government, business community and academia – that the country is committed to advancing AI responsibly and with a safety-first commitment to drive investment, innovation and economic growth," Suleyman wrote in a company blog post published on Monday.

“Our decision to open this hub in the UK reflects this ambition.”

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 17:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
Blinkit
Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts
AI
“Your son will be arrested, pay or else…”, Mumbai professor loses 1 lakh to AI scam
realme
Realme to launch India-exclusive P series smartphones soon: Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5 to get up to 13000 price cut during Summer Promo Offer- Details
GTA mysteries
GTA top mysteries solved: Unveiling bigfoot, ghosts, and haunted cars in recent revelations
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8: Get diamonds, pets, cool skins, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon

    Trending News

    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13
    Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts
    Blinkit
    “Your son will be arrested, pay or else…”, Mumbai professor loses 1 lakh to AI scam
    AI
    Realme to launch India-exclusive P series smartphones soon: Details
    realme

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets