Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay

Microsoft has announced its plans to discontinue support for Windows 10 by October 14, 2025, but will offer Extended Security Updates (ESU) for those who wish to continue using the older operating system. The ESU subscription will come at a price, with users required to pay $61 for the first year, doubling to $122 for the second year, and increasing to $244 in the third year. This fee applies to both individual users and businesses, with each Windows 10 device needing its own ESU licence.

Windows 10 to stop getting security updates- What should you do?



Typically, ESU subscriptions are targeted towards organisations needing to maintain older Windows versions, but Microsoft's offering will also cater to individual users. Additionally, there's a 25% discount for businesses utilising Microsoft cloud-based update solutions like Intune or Windows Autopatch, reducing the price to $45 per user for the first year (up to five devices).

For users connecting Windows 10 devices to Windows 11 Cloud PCs via Windows 365, security update fees will be waived as licences are included in the Windows 365 subscription cost. Schools will benefit from a significant discount, with a $1 licence fee for the first year, doubling to $2 in the second year, and increasing to $4 in the third year.

Microsoft emphasises that ESUs are a temporary solution, urging users to upgrade to Windows 11. However, many users face barriers to this transition due to strict hardware requirements for Windows 11, such as the need for CPUs released after 2018 and TPM security chips.

Windows 11 adoption has been slower compared to its predecessor, with Windows 10 still used by 69% of Windows users, as per StatCounter data. Microsoft's failure to close this gap within the next 18 months may leave a substantial portion of Windows 10 users with no alternative but to pay for security updates.

Overall, Microsoft's decision to offer ESUs for Windows 10 reflects its acknowledgment of the significant user base still reliant on the older OS, albeit with a clear push towards transitioning to Windows 11 in the long term.