 Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay | Tech News
Home Tech News Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay

Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay

Microsoft has launched a subscription-based Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for Windows 10 users beyond the end-of-support date in 2025. Users opting to continue with Windows 10 will need to pay yearly fees for continued security updates.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2024, 09:27 IST
Icon
Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for Windows 10 offers users continued security beyond 2025, but at a subscription cost. (unsplash)
Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for Windows 10 offers users continued security beyond 2025, but at a subscription cost. (unsplash)

Microsoft has announced its plans to discontinue support for Windows 10 by October 14, 2025, but will offer Extended Security Updates (ESU) for those who wish to continue using the older operating system. The ESU subscription will come at a price, with users required to pay $61 for the first year, doubling to $122 for the second year, and increasing to $244 in the third year. This fee applies to both individual users and businesses, with each Windows 10 device needing its own ESU licence.

Windows 10 to stop getting security updates- What should you do?


Typically, ESU subscriptions are targeted towards organisations needing to maintain older Windows versions, but Microsoft's offering will also cater to individual users. Additionally, there's a 25% discount for businesses utilising Microsoft cloud-based update solutions like Intune or Windows Autopatch, reducing the price to $45 per user for the first year (up to five devices).

For users connecting Windows 10 devices to Windows 11 Cloud PCs via Windows 365, security update fees will be waived as licences are included in the Windows 365 subscription cost. Schools will benefit from a significant discount, with a $1 licence fee for the first year, doubling to $2 in the second year, and increasing to $4 in the third year.

Microsoft emphasises that ESUs are a temporary solution, urging users to upgrade to Windows 11. However, many users face barriers to this transition due to strict hardware requirements for Windows 11, such as the need for CPUs released after 2018 and TPM security chips.

Windows 11 adoption has been slower compared to its predecessor, with Windows 10 still used by 69% of Windows users, as per StatCounter data. Microsoft's failure to close this gap within the next 18 months may leave a substantial portion of Windows 10 users with no alternative but to pay for security updates.

Overall, Microsoft's decision to offer ESUs for Windows 10 reflects its acknowledgment of the significant user base still reliant on the older OS, albeit with a clear push towards transitioning to Windows 11 in the long term.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 09:27 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Elon Musk
Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
Realme P series
Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details
AI
5 Things about AI you may have missed today: World’s first AI software tester unveiled, CGI and Microsoft on AI, more
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 10
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: The Ramadan Gold Royale event now live! Check rewards
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: From characters, location to supported platforms, know all about Grand Theft Auto 6
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins
Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5 to get up to 13000 price cut during Summer Promo Offer- Details
GTA mysteries
GTA top mysteries solved: Unveiling bigfoot, ghosts, and haunted cars in recent revelations

    Trending News

    Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
    Elon Musk
    Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details
    Realme P series
    5 Things about AI you may have missed today: World’s first AI software tester unveiled, CGI and Microsoft on AI, more
    AI
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets