Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft-Owned LinkedIn Cuts 668 Jobs in Second Round of Layoffs This Year

Microsoft-Owned LinkedIn Cuts 668 Jobs in Second Round of Layoffs This Year

Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn is cutting about 668 roles across its engineering, product, talent and finance teams. These are the second such cuts this year as fewer companies use the hiring platform and corporate social network.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 06:39 IST
Icon
5 ways Microsoft Copilot makes your experience with Word, Excel, Loop, and more, amazing
image caption
1/5 1. Copilot in Outlook:  Copilot can summarize lengthy email threads, provide annotated key information, and suggest action items, replies, and follow-up meetings. It even helps you maintain your unique writing style with the "Sound like me" feature and enables you to catch up on Team meetings at your convenience.  (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 2. Copilot in Word: Enjoy and upgrade your writing job on Copilot, request document summaries for quick recaps, or explore in-depth bullet-pointed summaries. Copilot can rewrite paragraphs and let you fine-tune tones, refine prompts, and even generate tables from your text – all while saving time on formatting.   (Microsoft)
image caption
3/5 3. Copilot in Excel: Create formula columns, apply custom data highlights, filter and sort with ease, and gain instant insights with Copilot's powerful analytics and visualization capabilities.   (Microsoft )
image caption
4/5 4. Copilot in Loop: Copilot in Loop facilitates team co-creation, content organization, and seamless transitions. Generate tables, summaries, and open-ended questions to keep your team in sync, and save time with code block suggestions.   (Microsoft )
LinkedIn
5/5 5. Copilot in OneNote: Ask comprehensive questions, generate content summaries, and enhance your writing clarity in seconds. Copilot streamlines your note-taking process, making it more insightful and efficient.   (Pexels)
LinkedIn
icon View all Images
As fewer employees look for new jobs and fewer companies hire, LinkedIn is facing less demand for its services. (Pixabay)

Microsoft Corp.'s LinkedIn is cutting about 668 roles across its engineering, product, talent and finance teams. These are the second such cuts this year as fewer companies use the hiring platform and corporate social network.

LinkedIn is “continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value to our members,” the company said in a blog post Monday.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As fewer employees look for new jobs and fewer companies hire, LinkedIn is facing less demand for its services. In May, the social network said it planned to shutter its Chinese jobs app and cut about 716 roles.

Still, LinkedIn has grown under Microsoft, which acquired the professional network for $26.2 billion in 2016. The company said revenue from LinkedIn rose 5% In the quarter ending June 30, and forecast growth for the quarter ending Sept. 30 in the “low-to-mid single digits.” Microsoft reports earnings for the whole company next week.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 06:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon