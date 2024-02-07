 MoS Rajiv Chandrasekhar on AI, ad-tech monopolies and big tech dominance including by Facebook, Google | Tech News
Home Tech News MoS Rajiv Chandrasekhar on AI, ad-tech monopolies and big tech dominance including by Facebook, Google

MoS Rajiv Chandrasekhar on AI, ad-tech monopolies and big tech dominance including by Facebook, Google

Check out MoS Rajiv Chandrasekhar’s take on ad tech monopolies That bug tech companies such as Google and Facebook have gained an advantage from.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 18:15 IST
Rajiv Chandrasekhar
Rajiv Chandrasekhar highlighted how big tech companies like Facebook and Google get huge amounts of online advertising revenue. (ANI)
Rajiv Chandrasekhar
Rajiv Chandrasekhar highlighted how big tech companies like Facebook and Google get huge amounts of online advertising revenue. (ANI)

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar while speaking at the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024 event spoke at length about the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and how ad tech monopolies are the biggest concern for digital media. The Union Minister of State also highlighted how India's technology growth has been “spectacular” and how the emergence of AI tools has been beneficial but is also affecting the media ecosystem in India. During his talk, the minister also highlighted the upcoming benefits to be derived through the upcoming Digital India Act and the impact on “visible asymmetries”. 

Rajiv Chandrasekhar on ad tech monopolies

MoS Chandrasekhar spoke at length about AI and the challenges that the current digital media ecosystem in India is facing. When asked about ad-tech monopolies he said, “We are concerned about the deep asymmetry between those who create content and those who help them to monetise it. From a policymaking point of view, we want the internet to be open, and we certainly do not want monetisation on the internet to be in the purview of or to be controlled by just one, two, or three companies.”

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

This statement highlights how big-tech companies such as Alphabet-owned Google, Facebook, Instagram, X and others have a virtual monopoly over online advertising revenue. Chandrasekhar inicated that Big Tech giants take a far larger share of the revenue than the news publishers for using their published content. It also highlights that digital media and news publishers receive far less returns than the big tech platforms. Chandrasekhar said these issues should be handled in India as various other regions such as Australia, Europe, America and Canada are asking to create a balance as far as ad tech revenues are concerned for a more equitable structure and distribution.

He said the Digital India Act, once rolled out after the 2024 general elections, would “deal with this very pronounced and very visible asymmetry between the small guy or the medium guy in the Indian digital ecosystem and the big [tech] platforms, the gatekeepers for monetising that content. The asymmetry needs to be legislated, or at the very least, regulated through rules of a new legislation”.

Summarising the message MoS Chandrasekhar was conveying spanned the concern he expressed at the asymmetry between digital news publishers and Big Tech platforms over revenue-sharing model. While that wa sthe problem, Chandrasekhar also indicated that a solution may be forthcoming too. He indicated that the coming Digital India Act aims to address the disbalance.

Also, read these top stories today:

More Than Just Chip Power! Nvidia and Cisco are teaming up to make it easier for corporations to build their own AI computing infrastructure. Cisco will offer Nvidia-based equipment along with its networking gear. Find out more here.

Bluesky Social Goes Public! After a year of staying in the invite-only phase, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's decentralized social media platform Bluesky Social has opened for the public. Dive in here.

Apple Defeats AliveCor Suit! A US District Judge has ruled that the iPhone maker won't have to face a lawsuit alleging its watch copied heart-monitoring technology from a Khosla Ventures LLC-backed startup, AliveCor. Read all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 17:50 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets