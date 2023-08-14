Home Tech News Next generation of Apple Silicon revealed: Know all about M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max and M3 Ultra chips

Next generation of Apple Silicon revealed: Know all about M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max and M3 Ultra chips

The next generation of Apple Silicon is expected to arrive in October and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shed light on the entire lineup of chipsets that could power Apple devices in the near future.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 13:04 IST
MacBook Pro, Philips Smart Lighting to PlayFit Slim, 5 smart devices for your home
Apple MacBook Pro: The laptop is famously known for its longevity and top-notch performance. It provides advanced security features to keep your data safe. Additionally, You can stay productive and connected for extended periods with the MacBook Pro's powerful processors, stunning Retina display, and long battery life. 
1/5 Apple MacBook Pro: The laptop is famously known for its longevity and top-notch performance. It provides advanced security features to keep your data safe. Additionally, You can stay productive and connected for extended periods with the MacBook Pro's powerful processors, stunning Retina display, and long battery life. 
Philips Hue Smart Lighting: It offers a wide range of smart bulbs, light strips, and accessories that enables you to control your lighting remotely via smartphone or voice assistants like Alexa or Siri. The smart lighting products bring convenience, ambiance, and enhanced security to your home
2/5 Philips Hue Smart Lighting: It offers a wide range of smart bulbs, light strips, and accessories that enables you to control your lighting remotely via smartphone or voice assistants like Alexa or Siri. The smart lighting products bring convenience, ambiance, and enhanced security to your home
Racold India: It is an Omnis Wi-Fi Electric Storage Water Heater that offers many smart features. You can easily control and schedule your geyser remotely, optimizing energy usage. It offers high-density PUF insulation that minimizes heat loss, ensuring an optimal heating performance that also reduces electricity consumption.
3/5 Racold India: It is an Omnis Wi-Fi Electric Storage Water Heater that offers many smart features. You can easily control and schedule your geyser remotely, optimizing energy usage. It offers high-density PUF insulation that minimizes heat loss, ensuring an optimal heating performance that also reduces electricity consumption.
Infinix Smartphones: Infinix offers numerous features at a very affordable price. It offers an amazing battery life, colorful displays, and top-quality cameras giving you an enhanced mobile experience.
4/5 Infinix Smartphones: Infinix offers numerous features at a very affordable price. It offers an amazing battery life, colorful displays, and top-quality cameras giving you an enhanced mobile experience.
Playfit  Slim: The smartwatch comes with an IPS LCD screen which is water and dust resistance. It has various different sports modes including heart rate and fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, and Bluetooth notification among others. It also has a 180mAh battery with a 7-day battery life and a 15-day standby time guarantee to give a long-lasting battery life.
5/5 Playfit  Slim: The smartwatch comes with an IPS LCD screen which is water and dust resistance. It has various different sports modes including heart rate and fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, and Bluetooth notification among others. It also has a 180mAh battery with a 7-day battery life and a 15-day standby time guarantee to give a long-lasting battery life.
MacBook
View all Images
Apple could launch an M3-powered MacBook Air in October, shortly after its iPhone launch event. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Over the past few weeks, we've seen rumors about the next-generation Apple Silicon chipset, the M3, and which devices could get it. Reports claim that Apple is planning to introduce the M3 SoC starting with the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro and these devices could come out as soon as October. While we know a bit about the devices, there has been little to no information about the different variants of the M3 chipset.

However, the latest report has shed light on the various M3 chipsets that Apple could bring out and what they would offer.

Apple's M3 chipsets

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared the details about the types of M3 chips that Apple is planning to introduce. As per the claims, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently working on four variants of the M3 chipset - M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra. While three of them were previously known, details about the M3 Ultra have also now been leaked. Check out the details about each M3 chipset and the devices it could potentially power.

1. M3 - As per Gurman, the base M3 chipset would feature 8 CPU cores, with 4 performance and 4 efficiency cores, along with 10 GPU cores. The M3 SoC could power several Apple devices like the base MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac. Moreover, it is also reported that the M3 would also power the next-generation iPad Pro.

2. M3 Pro - Even the base configuration of the M3 Pro could be a notch up from the M3 chipset, and it could feature 6 performance and 6 efficiency cores, making it 12 CPU cores in total. The GPU cores are also expected to be bumped up to 18. On the other hand, the top configuration would get 14 CPU cores (with 2 additional performance cores) and 20 GPU cores. In terms of the devices, the M3 Pro is expected to power the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

3. M3 Max - While the CPU cores of the M3 Max are heavily upgraded from the M3 Pro, it gets a major boost in terms of GPU cores. As per Gurman, the M3 Max is expected to get 16 CPU and 32 GPU cores in the base configuration. Its top configuration would feature 32 CPU cores and a staggering 80 GPU cores. The M3 Max would power the next 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac Studio.

4. M3 Ultra - The top-of-the-line Apple Silicon chipset, the M3 Ultra would have 32 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores in the base configuration. On the other hand, the top-spec'd version of the M3 Ultra could get a bump in GPU numbers with 32 CPU and 80 GPU cores. Apple's top M3 chip could power the net generation of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 13:03 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets