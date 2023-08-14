Next generation of Apple Silicon revealed: Know all about M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max and M3 Ultra chips

Over the past few weeks, we've seen rumors about the next-generation Apple Silicon chipset, the M3, and which devices could get it. Reports claim that Apple is planning to introduce the M3 SoC starting with the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro and these devices could come out as soon as October. While we know a bit about the devices, there has been little to no information about the different variants of the M3 chipset.

However, the latest report has shed light on the various M3 chipsets that Apple could bring out and what they would offer.

Apple's M3 chipsets

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared the details about the types of M3 chips that Apple is planning to introduce. As per the claims, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently working on four variants of the M3 chipset - M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra. While three of them were previously known, details about the M3 Ultra have also now been leaked. Check out the details about each M3 chipset and the devices it could potentially power.

1. M3 - As per Gurman, the base M3 chipset would feature 8 CPU cores, with 4 performance and 4 efficiency cores, along with 10 GPU cores. The M3 SoC could power several Apple devices like the base MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac. Moreover, it is also reported that the M3 would also power the next-generation iPad Pro.

2. M3 Pro - Even the base configuration of the M3 Pro could be a notch up from the M3 chipset, and it could feature 6 performance and 6 efficiency cores, making it 12 CPU cores in total. The GPU cores are also expected to be bumped up to 18. On the other hand, the top configuration would get 14 CPU cores (with 2 additional performance cores) and 20 GPU cores. In terms of the devices, the M3 Pro is expected to power the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

3. M3 Max - While the CPU cores of the M3 Max are heavily upgraded from the M3 Pro, it gets a major boost in terms of GPU cores. As per Gurman, the M3 Max is expected to get 16 CPU and 32 GPU cores in the base configuration. Its top configuration would feature 32 CPU cores and a staggering 80 GPU cores. The M3 Max would power the next 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac Studio.

4. M3 Ultra - The top-of-the-line Apple Silicon chipset, the M3 Ultra would have 32 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores in the base configuration. On the other hand, the top-spec'd version of the M3 Ultra could get a bump in GPU numbers with 32 CPU and 80 GPU cores. Apple's top M3 chip could power the net generation of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices.