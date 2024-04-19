 Nothing announces ChatGPT integration with NothingOS, Ear and Ear (a); Know what’s new | Tech News
By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2024, 10:31 IST
After unveiling its latest audio devices, Nothing has rolled out new features on its NothingOS platform, introducing shortcuts like "Clipboard to ChatGPT" and "Screenshot to ChatGPT". These innovative shortcuts aim to make it easier for users to find information about the world around them. Apart from this, the company is also integrating ChatGPT into its TWS earbuds, including the new Nothing Ear and Ear (a).

New Shortcuts for Quick Access

With the latest update, NothingOS users on Nothing Phone 2 and 2a can take advantage of these new shortcuts. The "Clipboard to ChatGPT" shortcut allows users to quickly send clipboard contents to ChatGPT for instant information retrieval. On the other hand, the "Screenshot to ChatGPT" feature lets users share screenshots directly with ChatGPT, making it easier to get insights or ask questions about captured content.

While these features are currently available on Nothing Phone 2 and 2a, the company has confirmed that they will be rolling out to Nothing Phone 1 in the near future.

Also read: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launch date in India announced; Check expected features

Audio Features for Nothing Earbuds

Nothing has also expanded its integration with ChatGPT to its earbuds lineup. Users of Nothing's Ear and Ear (a) earbuds can now enjoy audio features that provide instant access to the world's most popular consumer AI tool. This integration allows users to access ChatGPT simply by pinch-to-speech on their earbuds, offering a seamless and hands-free experience.

The audio features are currently available on Ear and Ear (a) models, with plans to extend them to other earbud models in the future.

Also reads: Adobe launches Acrobat AI Assistant that will automatically answer questions from PDF files- Details

Advancing AI Integration

Nothing's recent moves reflect its commitment to advancing consumer tech products' transition to AI. By integrating ChatGPT with Nothing earbuds and NothingOS, the company aims to simplify and enhance user experiences across its product lineup.

The new features not only provide users with convenient ways to access information but also showcase Nothing's innovative approach to integrating AI into everyday devices. With more updates and improvements on the horizon, Nothing continues to push boundaries in delivering cutting-edge technology tailored to modern lifestyles.

