Ola Electric Bikes to launch soon in India! 3 models to offer up to 174 Kms of range

Ola Electric has been rolling out new electric scooters lately and updating them with new features as well as enhanced range. However, based on new rumours, it is said that the company is planning to rollout new motorcycles soon. Details on the launch timeline are scarce at the moment and we don't know if the upcoming February 9 launch event will have anything to talk about it. However, Ola Electric is coming with three models at various prices and with varying range as well as performance.

The report from 91Mobiles reveals that Ola Electric is bringing these three models to the Indian market soon. The motorcycles will sell as an alternative to the Ola S1 series scooters and offer varying features as well as performance. Tipster Yogesh Brar even shares the expected prices at which Ola Electric will launch these motorcycles.

Ola Electric Bikes to launch soon

The flagship model in the range will consist of a model called the Ola “Out of the world”. This one will offer up to 174 Kms of range on a single charge and a top speed of 11 Kmph. The bike will feature ADAS, which will be a rare feature in the world of motorcycles. It is likely to cost Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

The second model is the Ola Performax which will be a mid-range model with three variants. The base variant with 91 Km range and 93 Kmph top speed may cost ₹1,05,000. The second variant with a 133 Km range and 95 Kmph top speed will cost Rs. 1,15,000 sticker price. The top variant with 174 Km range and 95 Kph top speed will be priced at ₹1,25,000.

Lastly, the entry-level model will be called the Ola Ranger. It will start at ₹85,000 for the base variant with 80 Kms of range and 91 Kph top speed. The mid variant costing Rs. 95,000 will deliver a 117 Km range and 91 Kmph top speed, whereas the premium variant costing Rs. 1.5 lakhs will have a 153 Km range and 91 Kph top speed.