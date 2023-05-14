Home Tech News On this Mother’s day, gift these feature-packed earbuds and earphones to your mom

On this Mother’s day, gift these feature-packed earbuds and earphones to your mom

We have curated a list of the affordable earbuds and earphones that cater to various budgets and needs to help you surprise your mom with a perfect audio companion.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2023, 08:08 IST
Oppo Enco Air 2, Realme Buds Air 3s to JBL Wave 100-5 wireless earbuds under 2500
image caption
1/5 Realme Buds Air 3s offers up to 30 hours of battery life with 4 mic-design AI ENC Noise reduction and is loaded with Dolby Atmos. It pairs over Bluetooth 5.3 and features IPX5 water resistance. It is priced at Rs. 2499. (Realme)
Noise Air Buds Pro 2
2/5 Noise Air Buds Pro 2: Priced at Rs. 2499, the Noise Air Buds Pro 2 is an all-rounder that offers up to 25 hours of playtime coupled with a triple mic ENC, Bluetooth 5.2 and is rated as IPX5 for water resistance.  (Noise)
image caption
3/5 Oppo Enco Air 2: Priced at Rs. 2499, it comes with a 13.4 mm dynamic driver, 80ms low-latency game mode, and a stylish translucent jelly case lid.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 boAt Airdopes 413 ANC offers up to 17.5 hours of playtime and Active Noise Cancellation. They’re IPX4 water resistance certified and come at a price of Rs. 2499. (boAt)
image caption
5/5 JBL Wave 100 TWS offers up to 20 hours of combined playback and each bud is powered by 8mm drivers. It comes at a price of Rs. 2499.  (JBL)
Mother's Day
View all Images
On this Mother's day, gift your mom a feature-packed earbuds or earphones. (Xiaomi)

Mother's Day is a special occasion to take an extra step to express love and gratitude to the most amazing person in our lives. Considering this is the digital age, something really personal that can be used on a daily bais would be the perfect gift. So, if your mom enjoys listening to music, podcasts, or taking calls on the go, a pair of high-quality earbuds or earphones can be a thoughtful and practical gift. To help you find the perfect one, we have curated a list of the latest and affordable options that combine great sound quality, comfort, and style. These gift ideas will allow your mom to enjoy her favorite audio content while staying connected and entertained throughout her day. So, go ahead, show your love and appreciation with these thoughtful and practical gifts this Mother's day.

Apple AirPods Pro- Price 19990

Renowned for their seamless connectivity and exceptional sound quality, Apple AirPods Pro are a popular choice among music enthusiasts. These wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and a customizable fit, providing an immersive and personalized listening experience.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 - Price: 5,999

Anker's Soundcore Life P2 earbuds provide a budget-friendly option without compromising on sound quality. These true wireless earbuds offer a snug fit, noise reduction, and impressive battery life. With IPX7 water resistance and intuitive touch controls, the Soundcore Life P2 is a reliable choice for daily use.

Sony WI-C310 Wireless Earphones - Price: 2,099

Sony WI-C310 wireless earphones combine affordability with Sony's renowned audio technology. These neckband-style earphones feature a lightweight and comfortable design, 15 hours of battery life, and convenient hands-free calling. With rich sound and deep bass, these earphones are perfect for music lovers on a budget.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Price: 1,999

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is a popular choice for its affordability and impressive features. These wireless earphones offer fast charging, a lightweight design. With powerful bass and clear vocals, these earphones deliver an immersive audio experience.

In short, surprise your mom with these affordable and feature-packed audio accessories that let her enjoy her favorite music or podcasts anywhere. These earbuds and earphones provide a range of options to suit different preferences, ensuring a joyful and enhanced audio experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 07:48 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets