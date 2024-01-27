Icon
OpenAI unveils GPT-4 Turbo, overcomes earlier 'laziness' accusations by users

OpenAI introduces GPT-4 Turbo, a code generation powerhouse, addressing user concerns about the system's propensity to be "lazy" and leaving tasks incomplete. The OpenAI update promises enhanced performance and wider usability.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 27 2024, 11:21 IST
OpenAI introduces GPT-4 Turbo, says addressed user concerns about the system being "lazy". (AFP)

OpenAI has unveiled its latest innovation, GPT-4 Turbo, a significant upgrade aimed at excelling in tasks such as code generation while directly addressing concerns raised by users regarding incomplete task execution. The development comes in response to recent complaints about the predecessor's 'laziness' in completing prompted tasks, with OpenAI taking proactive steps to enhance performance.

In a recent blog post, OpenAI confirmed the release of GPT-4 Turbo, a version specifically tailored to mitigate instances of task incompleteness observed in its predecessor. Despite the acknowledgment of this update, specific details regarding the modifications made to GPT-4 Turbo remain undisclosed by the company.

GPT-4 Turbo vs. GPT-4 and User Migration Trends

The discontent among ChatGPT users, attributing the refusal to complete tasks to the lack of updates in GPT-4, has prompted OpenAI to clarify that the update is for GPT-4 Turbo. This advanced version was trained on information as recent as April 2023 and is currently available in a preview. Users of the standard GPT-4, relying on data up to September 2021, may still experience the previously identified issues related to 'laziness.'

OpenAI reported that over 70 percent of users employing GPT-4 via its API have already migrated to GPT-4 Turbo due to its more updated knowledge base. The company has assured users that additional updates for GPT-4 Turbo are in the pipeline, with the promise of general availability, including GPT-4 Turbo with vision. This expanded capability will enable users to engage in more complex multimodal prompts, such as text-to-image generation.

In addition to the GPT-4 Turbo announcement, OpenAI has introduced smaller AI models known as embeddings. Defined as "sequences of numbers representing concepts within content," these embeddings play a crucial role in applications using retrieval-augmented generation. This innovative approach involves taking information from a database instead of generating answers independently. OpenAI has launched two new models, text-embedding-3-small and the more potent text-embedding-3-large, which are now available for use.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 11:21 IST
