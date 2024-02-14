Otter AI chatbot now comes to group chats with the AI Chat in Channels feature; learn all about it

Otter is an AI-powered voice-to-text transcription tool that helps users transform spoken words into text that is easy to read and understand. It is an app that aims to increase your productivity. It includes processing audio through an AI algorithm to generate text. The otter.ai app can be used in various ways such as through the mobile app version, users can record the meeting and upload the audio or video to the app which can later be transcribed into text. It also features an Otter Bot which can join the video meeting with you and can automatically transcribe spoken words. Using the Otter Bot, users can record audio, write notes, capture action items, and generate summaries. Now, Otter is bringing its AI chatbot to group chats via a feature called AI Chat in Channels.

Otter AI Chat in Channels

In a blog post, Josh Gould, Product head at Otter, announced the new feature that combines its AI chatbot with generative AI features. Users can now create specific channels for teams, projects, or topics, fostering focused discussions and knowledge sharing.

With AI Chat in Channels, users in groups can ask the AI chatbot about past discussions within the channel, gaining insights. Moreover, it can also answer queries about key points discussed during a meeting, and the AI chatbot will provide answers from the context available within the discussion.

It aims to provide a “powerful multi-user experience” by ensuring all users within the channels are informed and on the same page.

AI Chat in Channels can also generate summaries, action items, and even emails, all powered by the collective intelligence within the channel. Teammates can also collaborate with each other and with Otter AI Chat. It can even generate meeting-specific content such as summaries and follow-ups.

This feature aims to transform how teams work together by uniting meeting information with asynchronous communication.

