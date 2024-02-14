 Otter AI chatbot now comes to group chats with the AI Chat in Channels feature; learn all about it | Tech News
Home Tech News Otter AI chatbot now comes to group chats with the AI Chat in Channels feature; learn all about it

Otter AI chatbot now comes to group chats with the AI Chat in Channels feature; learn all about it

The Otter AI Chat in Channels combines Otter's AI chatbot with generative AI features. It allows users to create channels for teams, projects, or topics, fostering focused discussions and knowledge sharing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 12:23 IST
Want an AI-powered AI photo editing app? Check out the amazing Candy Camera app
Otter
1/5 Candy Camera app is a photo editing app that comes with various unique features to enable users to edit and beautify images easily. This app eliminates the lengthy photo editing process and provides easy-to-use editing tools with multiple features and beautifying filters. The camera app has a solid 4.5 rating on the Google Play store with more than 100 million downloads. (Google Playstore)
Otter
2/5 The Candy Camera app comes with two different camera functionalities: an AI camera and a regular camera. The AI camera creates AI-inspired art from standard photos. However, the regular camera provides various editing options such as cropping, brightness adjustment, image ratio adjustments, and more. (Pexels.)
Otter
3/5 The regular camera also provides unique camera filters with more than 100 options. These features change the tone of the image in terms of enhancing skin tones and making the entire image look pleasing to the eyes.  (Pexels)
Otter
4/5 The Candy Camera app comes with additional photo editing features that enable users to whiten the image by allowing users to add digital makeup such as concealer, lipstick, blush, eyeliner, mascara, and more. These features will make photos look quite professional. (Pexel)
Otter
5/5 The Candy Camera app also enables users to add various kinds of stickers to decorate the image to their liking. The app includes new sets of stickers with every app update to improve the user experience. The app also provides different grid templates for users to create a collages of multiple images. (Pexels)
Otter
View all Images
The AI Chat in Channels feature adds Otter’s AI chatbot to group chats. (Otter)

Otter is an AI-powered voice-to-text transcription tool that helps users transform spoken words into text that is easy to read and understand. It is an app that aims to increase your productivity. It includes processing audio through an AI algorithm to generate text. The otter.ai app can be used in various ways such as through the mobile app version, users can record the meeting and upload the audio or video to the app which can later be transcribed into text. It also features an Otter Bot which can join the video meeting with you and can automatically transcribe spoken words. Using the Otter Bot, users can record audio, write notes, capture action items, and generate summaries. Now, Otter is bringing its AI chatbot to group chats via a feature called AI Chat in Channels.

Otter AI Chat in Channels

In a blog post, Josh Gould, Product head at Otter, announced the new feature that combines its AI chatbot with generative AI features. Users can now create specific channels for teams, projects, or topics, fostering focused discussions and knowledge sharing. 

With AI Chat in Channels, users in groups can ask the AI chatbot about past discussions within the channel, gaining insights. Moreover, it can also answer queries about key points discussed during a meeting, and the AI chatbot will provide answers from the context available within the discussion.

It aims to provide a “powerful multi-user experience” by ensuring all users within the channels are informed and on the same page.

AI Chat in Channels can also generate summaries, action items, and even emails, all powered by the collective intelligence within the channel. Teammates can also collaborate with each other and with Otter AI Chat. It can even generate meeting-specific content such as summaries and follow-ups.

 This feature aims to transform how teams work together by uniting meeting information with asynchronous communication.

Also, read other top stories today:

Sam Altman says he does not like ChatGPT name! Calls it horrible. So, if you are entering the world of AI, make sure you name your chatbot properly. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Big Tech Crackdown Evaded! Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising service will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms. Read more about it here.

Love Based on Financial Status? One of the few online dating moves that still makes people squeamish is filtering prospective partners based on financial status, and sites such as Millionaire Match emphasize prioritizing money. Know all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 12:23 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets