Perplexity AI, BardAI to Pi, here are the top 4 ChatGPT alternatives you must try

Explore the top 4 ChatGPT alternatives of 2023: Perplexity AI, Google BardAI, Pi (Your Personal AI), and GitHub Copilot X.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 28 2023, 09:28 IST
ChatGPT Alternative
View all Images
Check out the top four ChatGPT alternatives of 2023. (Pexels)

ChatGPT, the popular internet chatbot from OpenAI, has gained immense popularity, especially over the recent months. Its recent upgrade to GPT-4 has made it even more powerful. However, the servers often get overloaded, locking users out. If you're facing issues with ChatGPT, we have a detailed guide to fix it. Alternatively, if you want other ChatGPT-like services, check out our list of alternatives. Open new tabs and let's chat with AI bots!

1. Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI is a simple and minimalist ChatGPT alternative trained on OpenAI's API. It provides good responses and cites sources like Wikipedia to answer queries, and doesn't appear to copy-paste. It maintains clarity in conversations and offers a GPT-4-powered co-pilot mode for better assistance. The website has a dark mode too. Luckily, Perplexity AI is free and doesn't need an account. Try it out and explore its citations.

2. Google BardAI

Google BardAI, an experimental conversational AI service, has also caught the attention of users especially after ChatGPT grabbed the global spotlight and Google hurriedly launched its own. After concerns about potential misuse, Google has opened access to Bard. Powered by Google's PaLM 2 LLM, it's a next-generation language and conversational model. Generative AI will soon revolutionise search, providing quick answers at the top of results.

3.Pi, your personal AI

Pi, your personal AI, offers a unique experience among ChatGPT alternatives. It follows a dialogue-by-dialogue format, different from full-blown chats. Pi is one of the few assistants that talk back, with four realistic and comforting voices to choose from. It initiates conversations and acts like a supportive therapist, even showing curiosity. While signing up requires an account and phone number, Pi is considered one of the best ChatGPT alternatives. Give it a try!

4. GitHub Copilot X

GitHub Copilot X is a valuable tool for programmers, based on OpenAI's GPT-4 model and trained on extensive code. It suggests and completes code in real-time, acting as a helper for programmers' block. Copilot is compatible with popular coding editors and supports multiple languages. GitHub introduced chat and voice features for a ChatGPT-like experience. Copilot X provides code improvements, analysis, and personalised developer experience.

First Published Date: 28 May, 09:28 IST
