Pink Moon: What is it, when to watch and all details about April full moon sky

The "Pink" moon, set to grace our skies on April 23, gets its name from the blooming ground phlox flower. While not actually pink, this full moon promises a picturesque evening view.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 16:22 IST
The "Pink" moon lights up the sky, named after the blooming ground phlox flower. (Pixabay)
The "Pink" moon lights up the sky, named after the blooming ground phlox flower. (Pixabay)

As April rolls on, skygazers are in for a treat with the upcoming "Pink" moon making its appearance. Despite its name, don't expect a rosy hue; the term originates from a beautiful North American flower that blooms this time of year.

When to Expect the April Full Moon?

The April full moon is set to grace our skies on April 23, as reported by Space. It will reach its peak illumination at approximately 7:49 p.m. ET/6:49 p.m. CT. While it may not sparkle as brightly following the April 8 eclipse, it promises to paint a picturesque evening sky.

Why the Name 'Pink' Moon?

The name "Pink" moon might conjure images of a brightly colored celestial body, but it's not about the moon's color. Instead, the moniker traces back to the ground phlox, a pink flower abundant across North America. The moon will appear golden near the horizon and transition to a radiant white overhead.

Optimal Viewing Locations

For an optimal viewing experience, it's advisable to steer clear of city lights. An open area devoid of light pollution will provide the best vantage point to witness the moon as it rises above the horizon.

Naming Tradition of Full Moons

Every full moon has its distinct name, often inspired by nature and cultural traditions. In North America, these names are borrowed from Native American folklore. The Maine Farmers' Almanac began publishing these names in the 1930s.  For 2024, upcoming full moons include the Flower Moon in May, the Strawberry Moon in June, and the Buck Moon in July, among others.

The Pink Moon and the Lyrids Meteor Shower

Coinciding with the Lyrids meteor shower, which peaked on the late evening of April 21 into April 22, the Pink moon may present a challenge for meteor viewing. Despite this, the shower continues until April 29, offering a chance to witness a celestial spectacle, including possible fireballs, albeit with some lunar interference.

As April's Pink moon graces the skies, it serves as a reminder of the beauty and wonder of our universe, inviting us to look up and appreciate the natural wonders above us.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 16:22 IST
