Planning to reduce screen time in 2025 as a resolution? Here are tips that can help

By: HT TECH
Jan 05 2025, 11:00 IST
Know how to reduce screen time and bring your 2025 resolution to reality.

We have entered the new year full of hopes, learning, and wishes to make 2025 a better year than the last one. Many of you have listed your resolutions and curated vision boards for 2025, and most of you have planned to build healthy habits and keep yourself productive throughout the year. While achieving yearly growth could be a task, a better way to improve your productivity is to focus on crucial tasks without getting distracted. One of the major causes of distraction is our smartphones which take a huge amount of time in a day. Therefore, if you are someone who is planning to reduce screen time, then here are some tips which can help you achieve your 2025 goals. 

3 Tips to reduce screen time 

Have you ever visited the “Digital Wellbeing” section on your Android smartphone? If not then you must visit to check your daily screen time and which apps are taking most of your time during the day. At first glance, it may come as a shock to accept the numbers, but your smartphone can not lie when it comes to usage. Therefore, it is very crucial to manage your smartphone screen time to build healthy habits and improve productivity for tasks that really matter. Therefore, here are 3 tips to reduce screen time:

1. Set app timer: This is one of the best ways to set a limited time for using a particular app on your smartphone as the endless scrolling on social media and watching endless YouTube videos could take hours of time. Therefore, set a time for how long you can use the app, Once the feature is enabled the app will instantly shut down once you exceed the limit. 

Also read
Circle to Search, AI photo editing, and other best smartphone AI features launched in 2024

2. Bedtime mode: This mode on Android works wonders if you are building a healthy sleep schedule. Additionally, this mode can also be set up during working hours or any other crucial task which needs to be completed. Users set start and end times for bedtime mode and it will block notifications and the screen will be on black and white mode. This will allow you to gain focus on tasks and avoid getting distracted. 

3. Build day-to-day schedule: One of the most effective ways to stay productive and reduce screen time is to build a schedule on a daily basis. This schedule may consist of your official as well as personal work which are priorities and complete them one by one based on urgency. This may help users stay on track and avoid screen time for longer durations.

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 11:00 IST
