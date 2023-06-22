PM Modi shares his 'Techade' vision; Calls upon India-US partnership to empower young entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the USA has been touted as ‘historic' and in just two days, it has been proven to be a landmark visit. PM Modi has already met Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and the billionaire has stated that Tesla cars will come to India ‘as soon as humanly possible'. He also met astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, who later said he was delighted to meet a head of state who was as “scientifically thoughtful as is PM Modi”. And now, in a recent speech, he has shared the vision of a tech decade or ‘Techade', and what must be done in order to realize it.

After making his way to Washington from New York, PM Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Virginia alongside US First Lady Jill Biden. Speaking at the event, he explained that the Indian government aims to make this ongoing decade, a tech decade and dedicate resources to empower entrepreneurs.

"To encourage young entrepreneurs, we have started the Start-Up India mission. Our goal is to make this decade a tech decade, Techade," he said.

PM Modi highlights the need for India-US partnership

PM Modi also expressed that India and US should work together to build a pipeline of talent that can spur sustainable and consistent growth momentum.

He said, “On one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why, I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth”.

Highlighting the initiative India has already taken in this direction, he said that more than 50 million people have been skilled in the fields of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and drone under the Skill India campaign.

Adding to the message, the US First Lady said, “But our relationship is not just about governments, we are celebrating the families, and the friendship between both countries. The US-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges”.