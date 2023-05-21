Home Tech News Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

In a world where time is precious and efficiency is key, productivity apps have emerged as powerful tools to enhance our workday experience. Here, we’ve researched and short-listed some of the top productivity apps and their unique features. Let’s explore!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 21 2023, 12:06 IST
Productivity Booster! Make the best out of Windows 11 widgets! Know how to use them
image caption
1/5 Widgets can help you quickly access important information such as the latest weather updates, breaking news, and your busy calendar all in one place. Here are four ways you can make the most out of your personalised widgets. (Pexels)
Windows 11
2/5 Start with the widgets - Press the Windows logo key + W to open the widgets board. You can check more widgets at once on your board, just use the expand button in the top right corner. The button will turn into a collapse button for when you want to shrink it. The board will remember the size you set and will open in that same size in the future.  (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Customise them according to need - Once a widget has been added, click on More Options in the upper-right corner and select Customize widget. When you edit a widget, you can customize it by changing the city for your weather widget or updating the watchlist for your stock’s widget. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 You can interact with widgets! Just tap the title bar in the widget's upper-left corner and access the program or website that the widget links to. In this, you can interact with various widgets to perform activities like checking off your to-do list or viewing the events in the calendar.  (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
Windows 11 widgets
5/5 Add personalized news and interests - The stream of news content and widgets can be displayed on your widgets board on a timely basis. To do so, indicate your preferences by choosing "Manage interests" from the Widget settings dialog box. Here, you will now be able to access the "My Interests" page. (Unsplash)
Productivity Apps
View all Images
Incorporate these productivity apps to streamline your work and enhance effectiveness. (Pixabay)

In a world where time is precious and efficiency is key, productivity apps have emerged as powerful tools to enhance our workday experience. These apps transform the way you work, saving time and boosting efficiency. Here, we've researched and short-listed some of the top productivity apps and their unique features. Let's explore!

Dropbox: A Game-Changer for File Sharing and Collaboration

Dropbox, a cloud-based platform, revolutionises file sharing and collaboration. By centralising all your files in one place, it ensures easy access and synchronisation across devices. With Dropbox Professional, you can efficiently store, share, and monitor work progress using features like Smart Sync and Showcase. Say goodbye to time wasted searching for documents!

Droplr: Taking Cloud Sharing to the Next Level

Droplr, the alternative to Dropbox, is here to keep you productive on the go. With Droplr for iPhone, you can stay in sync and share seamlessly. Its standout feature lies in its ability to capture screenshots, annotate them, and swiftly share them with your team. Say goodbye to cumbersome file uploads through messages. Droplr simplifies the cloud-sharing experience, making collaboration a breeze.

Capito: Streamline Your Email Workflow with Ease

Say hello to Capito, the one-tap email solution that simplifies your busy life. With its simple and attractive user interface, Capito is a must-have productivity app. Say goodbye to scattered notes and manual tasks. Capito integrates all your expense procedures into one efficient, paperless workflow. With its online and mobile applications, companies and employees can effortlessly manage travel expenses. Thanks to its OCR technology, manual work is reduced, boosting productivity and preventing fraud. Capito eliminates the hassle of paper-based expenditure reporting, bringing simplicity and efficiency to your financial management.

Drafts: Capture and Streamline Your Thoughts

Drafts, the incredible capture tool, is your ticket to effortless productivity. Capture your thoughts and seamlessly send them to various applications, such as OmniFocus and Things. Acting as the traffic-control operator for your mind, Drafts ensures your valuable ideas are stored safely and readily available whenever you need them. Save precious seconds each day by streamlining your workflow with this unique tool. With Drafts, no brilliant idea goes unnoticed or forgotten.

In short, Whether it's simplifying file sharing and collaboration with Dropbox and Droplr, streamlining email workflows with Capito, capturing and organising thoughts with Drafts, or embracing the versatility of Notion as an all-in-one workspace, these apps transform the way we work, saving time and boosting efficiency. Integrate them for optimal productivity.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 May, 12:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets