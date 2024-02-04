 ReplaceAnything app: This shocking AI tool will replace everything in any photo! Know how it works | Tech News
ReplaceAnything app is an AI tool that enables users to change any object, part or person in a photo. However, it raises security concerns in the growing age of AI misuse and deepfakes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 04 2024, 21:21 IST
Know how this AI tool called ReplaceAnything app works. (Pixabay)
With the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, we have been seeing the use of technology for photo and video editing. While this can be used for various beneficial purposes, the technology is also being misused to manipulate or blackmail people or simply to indiscriminately spread deepfakes. However, that should not detract from the fact that this AI tool is simply awesome in its scope and reach. While miscreants will always try to manipulate, there will be a huge majority that will put it to positive purposes in private and professional life.

One such truly amazing AI tool that has come to light in recent days has the exceptional capabilities of editing photos. This AI app is called ReplaceAnything which can change any object, part or person in the image through user prompts. While the tool can be very useful, it also raises concerns. Know more about the ReplaceAnything app.

ReplaceAnything app

ReplaceAnything is an AI-based web application which enables users to replace objects or any part of the image. The photo editing is done with the user's prompts which are based on descriptions. On the ReplaceAnything app, users can easily upload photos and select an object which they want to replace. Now, they simply have to enter the edit description to change the selected part of the image. According to the BGR report, the results that the AI app generates are somewhat terrifying as it can be used for various malicious intents.

The AI replacement app might be scary but there is a lot of work to be done to make the application flawless, as the edited image does not appear to look real and a user can easily say that the image is a cutout. However, with refinements, the app could be a serious threat to people. Currently, we are hearing a lot about deep fakes which is creating a lot of stress among celebrities and organizations. Now, AI is also being used to manipulate and scam the general public. While AI is bringing benefits to industries, it is also creating a threat. Now, we are just starting to see the advances in AI tools and technologies, in a few years we will be seeing the advanced versions of what we are using right now which sounds exciting as well as scary.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 21:20 IST
