ROG unveils Swift OLED PG27AQDM gaming monitor- Details

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched the much-anticipated ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM gaming monitor, boasting cutting-edge technology for immersive gaming experiences. With a 27-inch QHD OLED display, this monitor offers a blazing 240 Hz refresh rate and a rapid 0.03 ms (GTG) response time, setting new standards in competitive gaming visuals.

Advanced Cooling and Heat Management

To address concerns about OLED burn-in, the Swift OLED PG27AQDM incorporates a custom heatsink and intelligent voltage optimization, resulting in 17 pct higher peak brightness. Improved cooling mechanisms ensure efficient heat dissipation, maintaining an average temperature pct lower than comparable monitors. This ensures both longevity and superior performance.

Intelligent Voltage Optimization

The monitor's intelligent voltage optimization system regulates voltage levels based on temperature changes, ensuring consistent luminance across the OLED panel. Developed through close collaboration with panel makers, this algorithm optimises performance while mitigating the risk of burn-in, enhancing the monitor's lifespan.

User-Friendly Features

With an anti-glare micro-texture coating, the Swift OLED PG27AQDM reduces reflections from ambient light sources, improving overall visibility. The ROG-exclusive Uniform Brightness setting maintains consistent luminance levels, enhancing viewing comfort during extended gaming sessions. Additionally, the ASUS DisplayWidget Center software enables easy adjustment of monitor settings and OLED-related functions via an intuitive interface.

Premium Performance and Design

Featuring HDR performance and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, along with a 99 pct DCI-P3 gamut and true 10-bit colour depth, this monitor delivers exceptional colour accuracy and contrast. Its sleek design, complemented by a tripod socket for mounting accessories, adds a touch of sophistication to any gaming setup. Extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort™ 1.4, HDMI® 2.0 ports, and a USB hub, ensure seamless integration with other devices.

Availability and Pricing

The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM is now available at authorised ASUS stores and partners, priced at Rs. 1,24,999. Gamers can contact their local ASUS representative for further details on availability and purchasing options. With its groundbreaking features and premium design, the Swift OLED PG27AQDM sets a new benchmark for gaming monitors, offering unparalleled performance and visual fidelity.

