RPSC RAS Prelims Edit window now open; Check how to edit and 5 prep apps

If you have applied for the RPSC RAS exam and you need to change any details in your application form, then you can do it now. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has opened the edit window for RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023 on August 17, 2023. During this period, candidates can make changes to their application forms, except for certain details like the candidate's name, photo, father's name, date of birth, and gender. This edit window will remain accessible until August 26, 2023. To make changes, candidates will need to pay a processing fee of Rs. 500.

Here's how candidates can make changes:

1-Go to the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2-Click on the "Apply Online" link to open a new page.

3-Select the RPSC RAS link to access the application details.

4-Edit the necessary details and complete the payment process.

5-After making changes, click "Submit."

6-Download and keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023 is scheduled for Sunday, October 1, 2023. The exam will be conducted at various centers across the state and will consist of 200 marks. The paper will cover general knowledge and general science questions, with a duration of 3 hours. Candidates who clear the Prelims exam will qualify for the Main examination, which is part of the RPSC combined competitive examination.

5 Apps to prepare for RPSC RAS 2023

To prepare for the RPSC RAS exam, check out these apps:

The RPSC/RAS exam Preparation App BY EduRev: This app includes study material, RAS Syllabus, practice quizzes, lectures, previous year papers, mock tests for the 2022 examination, past year papers, Previous Year Questions with Solutions, Test series shortcuts and tricks for the preparation of Rajasthan public service commission.

RPSC RAS Preparation app: with this app, you can access more than 15,000 questions, properly categorized in multiple sections. It has Coverage of questions covering a wide variety of subjects.

Testbook: This app brings forward an exclusive and free RPSC RAS Preparation App that would highly aid you in your preparation and would become a medium for you in achieving your aim of clearing the RPSC RAS exam. With this app, you would unlock features such as Free Notes, Free Notes, Study Material, Current Affairs, Exam Notifications, Mock Tests, and much more.

RPSC RAS GK Tayaari: This App is related to the preparation of Rajasthan G.K. in Hindi for various exams of RPSC. With The help of this app, Users will get knowledge of Rajasthan G.K. from the Geography of Rajasthan to the Physical distributions of Rajasthan.

RAS Junction app: This app will help you to prepare for RPSC Exams with Free LIVE Learning classes, mock test papers, daily current affairs, unlimited practice questions, exam notifications, recorded video classes, resolve your doubts, exam test series, online coaching & much more.