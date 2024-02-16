Sam Altman turns CRED CEO Kunal Shah's prompt for the new Sora tool into spectacular video

In a dazzling display of creativity, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman harnessed the power of the newly-launched AI model Sora to transform a tweet by CRED CEO Kunal Shah into a mesmerising video. Altman launched Sora on February 15 on X and invited users to send prompts to him. Several X users then sent various suggestions to Altman based on which he created some stunning videos via this innovative new AI model.

Kunal Shah's Imaginative Prompt

Kunal Shah had responded with a unique scenario in his tweet, saying, "A bicycle race on the ocean with different animals as athletes riding the bicycles with drone camera view." Altman, embracing the challenge, promptly used Sora to bring this imaginative scene to life.

The AI generated video, showed sea creatures engaged in a bicycle race on the ocean and it was so stunning that it become a viral sensation, amassing over 4.4 million views and counting. The comments voiced awe and admiration for the AI-generated masterpiece.

Users expressed their amazement, with one declaring, "This one's actually the most impressive video so far from a semantics and fidelity standpoint." Another hailed Sora as a "powerful tool spreading magic all over the world." The consensus among commenters was a resounding chorus of admiration for Altman's creation.

Sora's Capabilities

OpenAI's Sora, still in the research stage, can generate videos up to a minute in length while maintaining visual quality and adhering to the user's prompt, as stated on the official website. Despite not having a release date, Sora has already captured the imagination of users worldwide.

OpenAI, renowned for its groundbreaking ChatGPT, unveiled Sora on Thursday, expanding its AI portfolio. The video generation software, though impressive, is a work-in-progress. OpenAI acknowledges that Sora might struggle with spatial details and following specific camera trajectories.

Beyond video creation, Sora exhibits versatility by animating still images, showcasing OpenAI's commitment to advancing AI capabilities. The company is also actively developing tools to distinguish videos generated by Sora, ensuring transparency and accountability in AI-generated content. OpenAI continues to push boundaries, building on the success of ChatGPT and setting new benchmarks in the realm of AI innovation.

Who can use Sora

Unfortunately, Sora is not open for the public to use. In its blog post, OpenAI stated, "Today, Sora is becoming available to red teamers to assess critical areas for harms or risks. We are also granting access to a number of visual artists, designers, and filmmakers to gain feedback." One thing is clear that Sora is being targetted at creative professionals

When will it be launched? OpenAI said it will take time without specifying the exact period.