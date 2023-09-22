Icon
Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy A15 design revealed in leaked images. What's coming? Check now

Leaked renders reveal Samsung Galaxy A15's fresh design, hinting at exciting changes in the upcoming A series lineup.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 11:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy A15 design revealed in leaked renders. (Priya/HT Tech)

The next installment in Samsung's Galaxy A series is in the works, and the latest leaks give us a sneak peek into the design of the eagerly anticipated Samsung Galaxy A15. Following the successful launch of the Galaxy A14 earlier this year in both 4G and 5G variants, Samsung is gearing up to introduce its successor. While the official release date remains undisclosed, we now have a glimpse of its design through a series of leaked renders. Tech Outlook has unveiled leaked renders of the upcoming device. Unlike its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A15 boasts a distinct design. It features three rear cameras, a departure from the Galaxy A14 4G and Galaxy A14 5G, which also aligns with the current trend of multi-camera setups on smartphones. What sets the Galaxy A15 apart visually is its 6.4-inch Infinity-U display, which replaces the V-shaped notch found on the Galaxy A14.

Notably, the Galaxy A15 sports flat frames, deviating from the rounded edges seen on the Galaxy A14. This design choice may impact the phone's ergonomic feel in hand, potentially raising comfort concerns for some users. An intriguing aspect of the design is the protruding right-side frame on the Galaxy A15, which hints at a unique aesthetic. Whether this will be a consistent design trend in Samsung's upcoming smartphones remains to be seen, and only time will reveal the answer.

Functionality-wise, the right-side frame houses the volume rocker and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. On the left, you'll find the SIM card slot, while at the bottom, the phone features a USB-C port, flanked by the primary microphone, speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Up top, there's an additional microphone for enhanced audio quality.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 measures approximately 160.2 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm (77.4mm wide when considering the protruding frame), offering a glimpse into its physical dimensions. Beyond the design cues, specific details about the Galaxy A15 remain scarce at this point. However, as the launch date draws closer, we can expect to receive more detailed information about this exciting addition to the Galaxy A series in the coming months.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 11:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon