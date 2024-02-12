Sarvam AI spearheads drive to address India's unique needs; gets funding from Khosla Ventures, others

Sarvam AI, an emerging AI startup that is dedicated to addressing India's unique requirements, has successfully raised $41 million in a Series A funding round. Led by Lightspeed, the investment round also saw participation from Peak XV Partners and Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures, marking a significant milestone as the largest early-stage fundraising endeavour for an Indian AI startup to date.

Co-founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam AI aims to pioneer a comprehensive approach towards generative AI development. Their strategic vision encompasses the entire spectrum of generative AI, from pioneering research initiatives in custom model training to establishing an enterprise-grade platform for model authoring and deployment. This holistic approach is expected to catalyse the adoption of Gen AI across India, particularly as businesses seek to harness its potential but encounter challenges in implementation, according to a report by Business Standard.

Catering to India's Linguistic Diversity

With a keen focus on catering to India's diverse linguistic landscape and preference for voice-enabled interfaces, Sarvam AI plans to train AI models to accommodate various Indian languages and dialects. Collaborating closely with local enterprises, the company intends to develop domain-specific AI models utilising indigenous data sets. Ultimately, Sarvam AI aims to achieve widespread societal impact by integrating Gen AI solutions into India's existing infrastructure, prioritising applications that serve the public good.

Operating from India, Sarvam AI is poised to contribute significantly to the nation's strategic objectives in the AI domain. Vinod Khosla, renowned for his pioneering investments in Silicon Valley AI ventures, including early backing for OpenAI, emphasised the importance of specialised expertise in AI development tailored for India. Khosla Ventures, an early investor in OpenAI, has demonstrated a keen eye for strategic investments in this sector, Techcrunch reported.

Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

Also, in a recent development, Microsoft has announced its partnership with Sarvam AI to support the development of voice-based generative AI applications. This collaboration was unveiled during Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's visit to India, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the rapidly growing Indian market. As part of the partnership, Sarvam AI will leverage Microsoft's cloud services, including Azure OpenAI Service, to further enhance its AI solutions tailored for the Indian context, according to a Reuters report.

Nadella's visit also included the announcement of an initiative aimed at providing AI skilling opportunities to 2 million Indians by 2025, highlighting Microsoft's broader commitment to fostering digital literacy and innovation in the country. Sarvam AI's focus on developing Gen AI models for Indic languages aligns seamlessly with Microsoft's objectives, signalling a promising collaboration poised to drive innovation and societal progress in India's AI landscape.

