Sookshmadarshini OTT release : Thrilling Suspense Drama Starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph…

Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Fans eager to experience the gripping mystery of Sookshmadarshini can now stream the film on Zee5 in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 05 2025, 16:50 IST
Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph-starrer thriller to stream on…
Sookshmadarshini: Nazriya Nazim delivers a standout performance as Priyadarshini while Basil Joseph captivates as Manuel

The suspenseful drama Sookshmadarshini, starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, has taken audiences by storm since its theatrical release on 22 November 2024. Directed by MC, this thriller masterfully weaves intrigue, suspense, and emotion into a narrative that has struck a chord with fans and critics alike. With its successful run in cinemas,Sookshmadarshini is now making waves online through its OTT release.

Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Where to Watch Online

Fans eager to experience the gripping mystery of Sookshmadarshini can now stream the film on Zee5 in India. Catering to international audiences, the movie is also available on Simply South, expanding its global reach. The dual-platform release ensures that viewers worldwide can delve into this suspense-filled narrative from the comfort of their homes.

Set in a tranquil middle-class locality, Sookshmadarshini unravels a gripping story of suspicion and secrets. The plot centres on Manuel (Basil Joseph), who returns to his childhood home with his mother. His reappearance stirs curiosity and unease among the residents, particularly Priyadarshini (Nazriya Nazim) and her friends. Convinced that Manuel harbours a sinister secret, Priyadarshini embarks on a relentless pursuit of the truth.

The film delves into themes of trust, secrecy, and the human desire to uncover hidden truths. With its spine-chilling moments and escalating tension, Sookshmadarshini keeps viewers on edge, culminating in a thrilling and unexpected climax.

 

Sookshmadarshini: Cast

The movie owes much of its success to its talented cast and crew. Nazriya Nazim delivers a standout performance as Priyadarshini, a determined investigator driven by curiosity and courage. Basil Joseph captivates as Manuel, an enigmatic character shrouded in mystery. Supporting roles by Deepak Parambol (Antony), Sidharth Bharathan (Dr. John), Kottayam Ramesh (Roy), and Manohari Joy (Gracy/Ammachi) add depth to the narrative. Special appearances by AV Anoop and Abhiram Radhakrishnan further enhance the film's appeal.

Directed by MC and produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and AV Anoop, the film benefits from the exceptional contributions of its creative team. Libin TB and Athul Ramachandran crafted a captivating screenplay, complemented by Sharan Velayudhan's stunning cinematography and Christo Xavier's evocative music.

Distributed by Bhavana Release, Sookshmadarshini has solidified its position as a must-watch thriller of the year. Whether experienced in theatres or streamed online, the film offers an enthralling blend of suspense, emotion, and stellar performances. If you're a fan of gripping mysteries,Sookshmadarshini is one cinematic journey you shouldn't miss.

For those looking for more content,OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

 

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 16:50 IST
Tags:
