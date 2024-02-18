 Sora: OpenAI's text-to-video generator redefines possibilities, can even craft video collages | Tech News
Home Tech News Sora: OpenAI's text-to-video generator redefines possibilities, can even craft video collages

Sora: OpenAI's text-to-video generator redefines possibilities, can even craft video collages

Sora, OpenAI's latest breakthrough, not only crafts text-to-videos instantly, but also stuns with its ability to create captivating video collages.

By: HT TECH
Feb 18 2024, 15:08 IST
OpenAI's Sora, a revolutionary text-to-video generator, is transforming content creation with high-quality, multi-perspective videos. (@billpeeb)

Sora is an AI model from OpenAI designed to revolutionise the world of text-to-video generation. Unveiled just last Thursday, Sora utilises advanced generative artificial intelligence to instantly transform written prompts into captivating short videos. While the concept of text-to-video generation is not entirely new, Sora distinguishes itself with the impressive quality of its videos, setting it apart in a crowded field. Industry analysts laud the tool's capabilities and acknowledge its potential to reshape the landscape of video creation.

One significant feature of Sora is its ability to create video collages. A recent demonstration by an OpenAI employee showcased the generator's prowess in generating multiple videos simultaneously, presenting a mosaic of perspectives in a single composition.

OpenAI's Bill Peebles, sharing a glimpse of Sora's capabilities, exclaimed, "Sora can generate multiple videos side-by-side simultaneously. This is a single video sample from Sora. We didn't stitch this together; Sora decided it wanted to have five different viewpoints all at once!," The Verge reported.

Decoding Sora:

Sora is a text-to-video generator that can fashion videos up to 60 seconds in duration based on written prompts using generative AI. Its versatility extends to generating videos from existing still images, broadening its creative potential.

In the realm of generative AI, which focuses on creating novel content, Sora joins the ranks of notable predecessors like OpenAI's ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Midjourney. While AI-generated videos present a more recent and complex challenge, they leverage similar technological foundations.

Despite the buzz surrounding Sora, OpenAI has yet to release it for public use. The company asserts that it is actively engaging with policymakers and artists before an official tool launch. Although many aspects of Sora remain undisclosed, OpenAI has offered a glimpse into its capabilities through a selection of examples showcasing Sora-generated videos.

Community Engagement:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman too had taken to X to engage with the online community regarding Sora. Altman solicited prompt ideas from social media users and responded by sharing realistically detailed videos created by Sora. Prompt examples include "two golden retrievers podcasting on top of a mountain" and "a bicycle race on the ocean with different animals as athletes riding the bicycles with drone camera view."

While Sora-generated videos exhibit complexity and meticulous detail, OpenAI acknowledges certain limitations. Spatial and cause-and-effect elements may still present challenges, as highlighted on the company's website- where, for instance, a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterward, the cookie may lack a corresponding bite mark.

Also, read these top stories today:

Bad news for gamers! Nintendo is advising game publishers that its next-generation console will be delayed. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

In the age of AI, Google, clearly, is not enough! The rise of generative AI chatbots is giving people new and different ways to look up information. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

“TikTok has me in a chokehold.” ‘It is hijacking my brain'! Many people have compared the addictive nature of social media to cigarettes. Know how to throw this nasty habit here.  If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

 

18 Feb, 15:08 IST
