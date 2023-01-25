    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News SpaceX Conducts Dress Rehearsal for Starship Rocket System

    SpaceX Conducts Dress Rehearsal for Starship Rocket System

    SpaceX filled its Starship rocket and massive booster with extremely cold propellant for the first time stacked together, a crucial test of its new deep-space launch system.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 11:07 IST
    NASA
    SpaceX claims that more than 10 million pounds (4.5 million kilograms) of propellant was loaded into the Starship system during Monday’s test. (REUTERS File Photo)
    NASA
    SpaceX claims that more than 10 million pounds (4.5 million kilograms) of propellant was loaded into the Starship system during Monday’s test. (REUTERS File Photo)

    SpaceX filled its Starship rocket and massive booster with extremely cold propellant for the first time stacked together, a crucial test of its new deep-space launch system ahead of its first orbital launch attempt.

    The procedure, conducted Monday at the company's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, is known as a wet dress rehearsal and is meant to run through all the major steps that engineers will need to perform on launch day — everything but launch itself.

    Starship is SpaceX's next-generation launch vehicle, designed to take cargo and people to deep space destinations like the moon and Mars. NASA has contracted SpaceX to develop Starship into a lander that can take the agency's astronauts to and from the lunar surface.

    SpaceX claims that more than 10 million pounds (4.5 million kilograms) of propellant was loaded into the Starship system during Monday's test. The procedure will “help verify a full launch countdown sequence, as well as the performance of Starship and the orbital pad for flight-like operations,” according to SpaceX.

    Completion of the test potentially paves the way for the next big milestone in Starship's development: Firing up all 33 Raptor engines affixed to the bottom of the booster, called the Super Heavy, in what's known as a static fire. When that happens, it'll mark the first time that all of the Super Heavy's engines will have fired at the same time. All 33 will need to fire in sync during the first orbital launch.

    Once the static fire is complete, SpaceX will be closer to finally launching its Starship rocket to orbit, though it's possible that the company may opt to conduct more tests ahead of a launch attempt. SpaceX will also need to obtain a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct the launch from the Boca Chica facility.

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has previously given many target launch dates for Starship. His most recent prediction was that a launch could occur in February or March.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 11:07 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games