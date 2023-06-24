SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 to be released online: Here's how to download

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently issued the exam city slip for the upcoming SSC CGL 2023 exam. Candidates who have successfully registered for the SSC CGL recruitment can now access and download their exam city slip from the official regional websites of SSC, namely ssc.nic.in. To obtain the SSC CGL exam city slip, candidates are required to provide their application number and date of birth. Below, you will find the link to access the SSC CGL exam city slip, along with additional details.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023

On the other hand, the SSC CGL admit card 2023 for the tier 1 exam will be released soon on the official website. As the commission has already released the exam city slip, the release of the admit card is expected to follow shortly. Candidates should check the official website frequently for the latest information.

How to Download SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2023

1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the SSC regional website.

3. Locate and select the SSC CGL exam city slip link.

4. A new login page will open.

5. Put in your birthdate and application number.

6. Check and download the SSC CGL city intimation slip.

7. Take a printout for future reference.

According to the schedule, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be conducted from July 14 to 27, 2023. Candidates will need to enter their registration number and date of birth on the portal to download the admit card. The exam city slip can now be downloaded from the official website, allowing candidates to check their assigned exam city in advance and plan their travel arrangements accordingly.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam consists of four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness. This computer-based test (CBT) is worth a total of 200 marks and will be conducted in two tiers.