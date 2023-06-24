Home Tech News SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 to be released online: Here's how to download

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 to be released online: Here's how to download

SSC has released the exam city slip for the SSC CGL 2023 exam. Here's a step-by-step guide to download the exam admit card online.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 09:06 IST
KCET 2023 results DECLARED: Check your marks online this way
AP EAMCET results
1/6 The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially declared the KCET Results 2023 of its Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) today, June 15. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Class 12th, 10th Results 2023
2/6 The results were declared Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar via a press conference. (PTI)
KCET
3/6 Students can check their rankcard and marks after 11 AM today on the official website. (Pexels)
CBSE Results for class 12
4/6 To check your result, go to the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "KCET Result 2023" link. Then, enter your login credentials and click ‘Submit. (PTI)
CBSE results
5/6 Your KCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. You can proceed to download the page on your device. (Unsplash)
Delhi University
6/6 Do remember to keep a hard copy for future reference.  (Hindustan Times)
SSC CGL
View all Images
SSC CGL admit card 2023 for the tier 1 exam will be released soon on the official website. (Hindustan Times)

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently issued the exam city slip for the upcoming SSC CGL 2023 exam. Candidates who have successfully registered for the SSC CGL recruitment can now access and download their exam city slip from the official regional websites of SSC, namely ssc.nic.in. To obtain the SSC CGL exam city slip, candidates are required to provide their application number and date of birth. Below, you will find the link to access the SSC CGL exam city slip, along with additional details.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023

On the other hand, the SSC CGL admit card 2023 for the tier 1 exam will be released soon on the official website. As the commission has already released the exam city slip, the release of the admit card is expected to follow shortly. Candidates should check the official website frequently for the latest information.

How to Download SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2023

1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the SSC regional website.

3. Locate and select the SSC CGL exam city slip link.

4. A new login page will open.

5. Put in your birthdate and application number.

6. Check and download the SSC CGL city intimation slip.

7. Take a printout for future reference.

According to the schedule, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be conducted from July 14 to 27, 2023. Candidates will need to enter their registration number and date of birth on the portal to download the admit card. The exam city slip can now be downloaded from the official website, allowing candidates to check their assigned exam city in advance and plan their travel arrangements accordingly.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam consists of four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness. This computer-based test (CBT) is worth a total of 200 marks and will be conducted in two tiers.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 09:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets