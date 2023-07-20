Home Tech News Stargazing delight! Mars, Venus, and Mercury to align with the crescent Moon tonight

Stargazing delight! Mars, Venus, and Mercury to align with the crescent Moon tonight

Tonight, witness a celestial spectacle: Mars, Venus, Mercury, and the crescent moon align in the western sky after sunset.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 12:14 IST
Spectacular ultraviolet views of Mars revealed by NASA's MAVEN spacecraft
Mars
1/5 Stunning Views of Mars: An ultraviolet image of Mars captured by NASA's MAVEN spacecraft during the southern hemisphere's summer season in July 2022. Argyre Basin, Valles Marineris, and the southern polar ice cap are visible, revealing atmospheric haze, clouds, and shrinking ice. (NASA)
image caption
2/5 An ultraviolet image of Mars taken in January 2023, showcasing the northern hemisphere after Mars had reached the farthest point in its orbit. The image displays white clouds, Valles Marineris, and numerous craters, while ozone buildup (depicted as magenta) during the northern winter can be observed. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 MAVEN's unique vision: Image: NASA's MAVEN spacecraft, launched in November 2013, entered Mars' orbit in September 2014. The mission aims to explore the planet's upper atmosphere, ionosphere, and interactions with the Sun and solar wind, shedding light on atmospheric loss and Mars' climate history. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Revealing Martian seasons: An explanation of how the changing seasons on Mars influence the planet's appearance in ultraviolet images. The tilt of Mars' rotational axis, similar to Earth's seasons, affects atmospheric phenomena and surface features, such as clouds, haze, and ice caps. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Unveiling Mars' secrets: Scientists use MAVEN's Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph (IUVS) instrument to capture ultraviolet images of Mars. The IUVS measures wavelengths outside the visible spectrum, rendering them visible by assigning brightness levels to different ultraviolet ranges. This colorization technique highlights ozone, clouds, haze, and surface details. (NASA)
Gathering of Planets
View all Images
To make the most of this stargazing marvel, find a spot with an unobstructed view of the horizon. (Pexels)

Get ready for an extraordinary celestial treat tonight as the night sky unveils a mesmerising gathering of celestial bodies shortly after sunset. Despite hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires in some parts of North America, the moon, Mercury, Venus, and Mars are all set to grace the heavens with their dazzling performance.

Gathering of Planets

Right after sunset, cast your gaze to the western sky where you'll find a faint sliver of a two-day-old crescent moon, captivatingly low on the horizon. Accompanying this celestial beauty will be three of our solar system's inner planets, adorning the Leo constellation, also known as the Lion, according to Space.com.

For those in New York City, the captivating quartet will make their appearance just as the sun bids adieu to the day, and twilight begins to set in. However, note that the moon and the three planets will already be relatively low on the horizon by this time. So, to make the most of this stargazing marvel, find a spot with an unobstructed view of the horizon.

As the evening twilight unfolds, Venus, the brightest among the four, will grace the sky first, shining radiantly. To the right of and slightly above Venus, spot the slender moon, approximately a fist's width at arm's length away. Now, moving in the opposite direction from Venus, look above and to the left to glimpse the steady glow of red-orange Mars.

Although Mercury will be a bit harder to locate due to its faintness, it will be approximately a palm's width below and to the right of the moon. To catch a glimpse of Mercury, you'll need the aid of a telescope.

An Opportunity to Connect with the Night Sky

Not only will you witness this celestial gathering tonight, but it also presents an excellent opportunity to acquaint yourself with the captivating stars of the Leo constellation. Look for the moon situated beneath the Lion's jaw, while Venus graces the space between its front legs. As for Mars, it will be found just beside one of its rear feet.

The spectacle doesn't end tonight! On Thursday (July 20), Mars will draw even closer to the moon, offering an even more enchanting view. Keep your stargazing gear ready and head outside at the same time for the next two nights to relish the mesmerising cosmic dance of these summer skywatching favourites.

So, remember to step outside, keep your eyes to the skies, and embrace the beauty of celestial neighbours uniting for this extraordinary night of stargazing wonder!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 12:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets