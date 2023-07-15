Home Tech News Stunned man vents fury on Twitter as Amazon replaces Rs. 90,000 camera lens with seeds!

A man ordered a premium camera lens from Amazon, but was left stunned when he opened the box. Here is what happened.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 22:34 IST
Camera lens
Ordering a camera lens worth Rs. 90000 on Amazon turned out to be a nightmare for this man. (Representative) (Unsplash)
Ordering a camera lens worth Rs. 90000 on Amazon turned out to be a nightmare for this man. (Representative) (Unsplash)

The shopping season is on, but for Arun Kumar Meher, this time of festivities has turned into a nightmare. Instead of celebrating with his very expensive product, the man has been left shocked as his order was switched and what he received were seeds! It so happened that Meher had ordered a premium camera lens from Amazon, but the e-commerce website delivered a box full of quinoa seeds!

Not one willing to take things sitting down, Meher took to his Twitter and posted, "Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened.” In response, Amazon Support reached out and assured Meher that they were investigating the case.

Meher then requested, “..please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money. ” The post was from July 7 and there was no further update thereafter. However, that exchange was enough to send the Twitterati over the edge! They recounted their own horror cases.

Netizens react

Many took to Twitter to complain of having faced similar issues. Girija Panigrahi revealed what happened to her last year. She had ordered a Sigma 150-600 lens, but Amazon sent a sewing machine!

Another user claimed that he received rice instead of the speakers he had ordered!

Even the return policy was found faulty by a user named Vaibhav Gadodia who shared that, “Their return policy is weird. I had a scenario where I also had to return a high-value camera. Now, when the person came to take the return, their checklist required a camera case to be returned alongside. The challenge? That product doesn't ship with a camera case. So, the return wasn't processed.”

So, in this scenario, what is a common online shopper supposed to do? Here is a basic checklist that needs to be followed while ordering goods online and receiving them at home.

Things to keep in mind while ordering online

  • Always check your seller's details before ordering.
  • Read online comments about the product and the seller.
  • Never pay directly to the seller.
  • In case you face any issues, report to Amazon or any other online retailer as soon as possible and keep track of updates in the investigation.
  • When you get the package, always take a video of you opening it. The entire process must be filmed so that it can be used as evidence.
  • Apart from these, you should also avoid sharing personal information or replying to any false claims or offers. Verify thoroughly before ordering or paying.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 22:34 IST
