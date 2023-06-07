Home Tech News Supercharge your productivity with these top 5 apps for MacBook

Supercharge your productivity with these top 5 apps for MacBook

In today's fast-paced digital world, maximising productivity is crucial. Here are top five productivity apps for Macs that can help boost your overall performance.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 12:52 IST
Enhance your overall performance with these productivity apps. (Apple)

In today's fast-paced digital world, maximising productivity is crucial, and MacBook provides exceptional features to aid in this endeavour. As a long-term user, I have curated a selection of the top 5 productivity apps for Mac that seamlessly integrate into macOS, optimising time management and enhancing workflow. Let's explore these apps to revolutionise how you work on your MacBook.

1. OneNote – Effortlessly jot down your thoughts

OneNote is an essential note-taking app that excels at maintaining your digital journal. With the ability to add images, files, and handwritten notes, it offers seamless synchronisation across devices. The Convert to Shapes tool turns hand-drawn shapes into perfect ones, while collaboration features enable real-time teamwork. Tags, tabs, labels, and colour coding facilitate note organisation, and you can protect notes with passwords and manage sharing access.

2. iA Writer – A distraction-free writing experience

For those who spend long hours typing, iA Writer provides a clear and simple writing environment. Its Focus mode minimises distractions, and the built-in markdown text editor allows easy formatting. With export options like PDF, HTML, and docx, you can share your work seamlessly. The app also helps improve writing quality by identifying unnecessary adjectives, repetitious nouns, and other common writing issues. The light-on-dark mode enhances readability in all lighting conditions.

3. MindNode – Unleash your creativity with mind maps

MindNode is a brainstorming app that assists in outlining large projects. By allowing you to jot down ideas in various formats and create visual connections between them, it helps you gain a structured perspective. Customizable mind maps enable easy organisation and manipulation of ideas. The Focus mode and foldable branches enhance concentration, while the Smart Layout feature makes your mind maps visually appealing.

4. Be Focused – Master your time management

If you struggle with staying focused, Be Focused is the ideal Mac productivity app for you. By breaking tasks into manageable time chunks, it facilitates effective task management. The app offers detailed information to track your progress and provides an auto-start timer with customizable parameters. Additionally, you can block distracting apps or websites to maintain focus.

5. Magnet – Streamline your workspace

Magnet is a powerful multitasking app that optimises your Mac's organisation. It allows you to open multiple apps in separate windows simultaneously, eliminating the need for constant app switching. On ultra-wide displays, it supports up to six windows. With customised keyboard shortcuts, you can further enhance your workspace's effectiveness.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 12:52 IST
