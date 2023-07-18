Create your own website from scratch by just using AI prompts, says Wix; know how it works

Website building is no easy task. You can either rely on web developers, graphic designers, and content creators and pay a hefty price to have your website built from the ground up or use a generic template-based website from platforms such as Wix, WordPress, and the like. But now, with the advent of artificial intelligence, there is a middle path that is both economical and customizable enough to create a unique-looking website. Wix has announced that it will soon offer an AI Site Generator that will be able to create customized websites directly from text prompts and will create it in a matter of minutes.

Wix already offers a range of AI tools to its users. Some of these tools use ChatGPT (especially for text creation), while others are built in-house. A few examples include AI Text Generator, AI Image Creator, Alternative Layouts, AI Domain Generator, and more.

And now, in a blog post, Wix CEO and cofounder Avishai Abrahami announced, “It seems only natural that you should be able to write a prompt on Wix to create a complete, full-blown website. That's why I'm thrilled to reveal one of the most anticipated products at Wix, the AI Site Generator, which is truly the next generation of website creation”.

How does the Wix AI Site Generator work?

It should be noted that the tool is not available at the moment, however, Wix has given enough information through the blog post and an explainer video to help users understand the steps involved in the process.

And it looks to be pretty easy. All a user has to do is give a basic description of the website they want to create. Once done, the tool asks a few follow-up questions that they have to answer. After that, the AI gets to work and comes up with a fully built website complete with a header, images, overlays, scrolling animations, graphics, as well as other fancy stuff.

Users also get the choice to jump to the editor and tell the chatbot about the things they do not like or want to be changed. As shown in the demo video, AI can make drastic changes to fit your needs and requirements.

This will be a great option for small entrepreneurs and business owners to build their own website, albeit a little generic, and use the digital world to reach out to a larger audience.

In this way, AI is truly democratizing the internet.