Home Tech News Create your own website from scratch by just using AI prompts, says Wix; know how it works

Create your own website from scratch by just using AI prompts, says Wix; know how it works

Say goodbye to spending a fortune on creating a website. Wix has announced its new AI tool that will create websites from scratch and it will be available soon. Know what it can do.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 16:22 IST
Wix
Wix has called its tool AI Site Generator, and said that it will be the “next generation of website creation”. (Wix YouTube)
Wix
Wix has called its tool AI Site Generator, and said that it will be the “next generation of website creation”. (Wix YouTube)

Website building is no easy task. You can either rely on web developers, graphic designers, and content creators and pay a hefty price to have your website built from the ground up or use a generic template-based website from platforms such as Wix, WordPress, and the like. But now, with the advent of artificial intelligence, there is a middle path that is both economical and customizable enough to create a unique-looking website. Wix has announced that it will soon offer an AI Site Generator that will be able to create customized websites directly from text prompts and will create it in a matter of minutes.

Wix already offers a range of AI tools to its users. Some of these tools use ChatGPT (especially for text creation), while others are built in-house. A few examples include AI Text Generator, AI Image Creator, Alternative Layouts, AI Domain Generator, and more.

And now, in a blog post, Wix CEO and cofounder Avishai Abrahami announced, “It seems only natural that you should be able to write a prompt on Wix to create a complete, full-blown website. That's why I'm thrilled to reveal one of the most anticipated products at Wix, the AI Site Generator, which is truly the next generation of website creation”.

How does the Wix AI Site Generator work?

It should be noted that the tool is not available at the moment, however, Wix has given enough information through the blog post and an explainer video to help users understand the steps involved in the process.

And it looks to be pretty easy. All a user has to do is give a basic description of the website they want to create. Once done, the tool asks a few follow-up questions that they have to answer. After that, the AI gets to work and comes up with a fully built website complete with a header, images, overlays, scrolling animations, graphics, as well as other fancy stuff.

Users also get the choice to jump to the editor and tell the chatbot about the things they do not like or want to be changed. As shown in the demo video, AI can make drastic changes to fit your needs and requirements.

This will be a great option for small entrepreneurs and business owners to build their own website, albeit a little generic, and use the digital world to reach out to a larger audience.

In this way, AI is truly democratizing the internet.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 15:12 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets