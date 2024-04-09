 Swiggy adds Shikara boats to its fleet to deliver food at houseboats in Kashmir's Dal Lake | Tech News
Swiggy's latest venture brings convenience to a serene setting as it announces food delivery to houseboats on Dal Lake in Kashmir. Leveraging traditional Shikharas, the platform ensures a seamless culinary experience amidst breathtaking views.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 09:43 IST
Swiggy's innovative partnership with Shikharas opens up a new realm of dining experiences, bringing delicious meals directly to houseboats on Dal Lake, Kashmir. (unsplash)
Swiggy's innovative partnership with Shikharas opens up a new realm of dining experiences, bringing delicious meals directly to houseboats on Dal Lake, Kashmir. (unsplash)

The recent announcement by Swiggy marks a significant shift in the realm of food delivery, particularly in unconventional settings like houseboats on Kashmir's Dal Lake. This innovative move addresses a previously unmet need for residents and tourists alike, who can now enjoy the convenience of having meals delivered directly to their houseboats while reveling in the scenic beauty of the lake.

Swiggy has partnered with Shikara operators
 

Traditionally, the idea of food delivery to houseboats seemed implausible due to logistical challenges. However, Swiggy has devised a solution by partnering with Shikara operators to facilitate deliveries via traditional Kashmiri boats. This collaboration ensures that delivery executives can navigate the waters effectively, bridging the gap between restaurants and customers situated in the heart of Dal Lake.

The initiative not only enhances the dining experience for tourists but also provides an avenue for local restaurants to expand their customer base to unique locations. By leveraging the picturesque setting of Dal Lake, Swiggy adds a new dimension to the culinary landscape of Srinagar, offering visitors a taste of local cuisine amidst serene surroundings.

Sidharth Bhakoo, National Head of Business at Swiggy Food, underscores the company's commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction. The introduction of houseboat delivery reflects Swiggy's mission to cater to diverse consumer needs, whether in bustling city streets or tranquil waters.

Since its inception in Srinagar in 2022, Swiggy has witnessed significant growth, now offering food from over 300 restaurants to residents and tourists in the city. This expansion underscores the platform's adaptability and willingness to embrace innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer demands.

Overall, Swiggy's foray into houseboat delivery on Dal Lake represents a convergence of technology, tradition, and tourism, enriching the dining experience for all involved parties while showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and customer-centric service.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 09:43 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets