“Teri Maa …” FIITJEE chairman DK Goel abuses employees in Zoom meeting, watch video

Viral video shows FIITJEE chairman DK Goel calling his employees "useless people" and "nonsense people" while berating them for raising concerns.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 16:34 IST
The video quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking widespread outrage. (FIITJEE)

A recent viral video showing the chairman of FIITJEE, one of India's leading coaching institutes, allegedly verbally abusing employees has ignited a storm of criticism online. The video, shared on Reddit, has prompted calls for investigation and accountability.

Explosive Outburst During Virtual Meeting

The footage, reportedly captured during a Zoom meeting, shows DK Goel, the chairman of FIITJEE, in an angry confrontation with several heads of FIITJEE centres. The incident occurred when a staff member from the Thane branch asked a question about the company's recent investment in the EdTech sector. Mr. Goel reacted with immediate fury, launching into a tirade filled with insults and expletives.

The clip shows Mr. Goel calling his employees "useless people" and "nonsense people" while berating them for raising concerns. His temper flared further as he directed a particularly offensive comment at one individual, questioning their parentage and demanding their removal from the Mumbai office. This harsh treatment left viewers shocked and appalled.

Public Outrage and Calls for Accountability

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking widespread outrage. On Twitter, many users expressed disbelief over the chairman's behaviour. One user wrote, "This is appalling! How can @FIITJEE allow such behaviour from its chairman? This kind of demeaning treatment of employees is utterly unacceptable."

Others echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the need for respect and professionalism in the workplace. There were also calls for an investigation into the matter, with many asking for the company to be held accountable for its leadership's actions.

Concerns Over Labour Laws and Employee Rights

In addition to the verbal abuse, concerns have been raised about FITJEE's treatment of its employees. One Twitter user pointed out the company's limited holiday policy, claiming that FITJEE only offers eight holidays per year and penalises employees for taking additional leave. These remarks have raised questions about the company's adherence to labour laws and its overall treatment of staff.

As the controversy continues to unfold, there are growing demands for the Ministry of Labour to step in and investigate whether FITJEE's practices comply with India's labour regulations. The video has served as a harsh reminder of the importance of maintaining professional standards and respect within the workplace.

 

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 16:34 IST
