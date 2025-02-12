These 36 popular banned Chinese apps return to India under new identities: Know what and where to download

Several Chinese apps that were previously banned in India have made a comeback. At least 36 of these apps, including those for gaming, shopping, entertainment, and file sharing, are now accessible on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Some have returned with minor changes in branding, while others have switched developers or licensing partners.

Chinese Apps Returning with New Names and Owners

India had initially banned 267 Chinese apps in 2020, citing security concerns. This included popular names like TikTok, ShareIt, WeChat, and Shein. Another round of bans followed in 2022, affecting apps such as PUBG and Garena Free Fire. The restrictions were imposed in response to rising tensions between India and China. However, with changing circumstances, some of these apps have re-entered the Indian market.

Among them, Xender, a file-sharing app, is now available on the Apple App Store as “Xender: File Share, Share Music,” though it remains unavailable on the Google Play Store. Other apps that have returned include streaming platforms MangoTV and Youku, shopping app Taobao, and dating app Tantan. While MangoTV retains its original name, Taobao is now listed as Mobile Taobao, and Tantan has been rebranded as TanTan – Asian Dating App.

Shein and Tantan Take Different Routes

Some apps have taken alternative approaches to re-enter India. Shein, previously banned in 2020, has relaunched through a licensing deal with Reliance Retail. As per reports, all Shein products sold in India will be manufactured locally, aligning with economic policies. The app, renamed “SHEIN India Fast Fashion,” was introduced on February 1 and currently operates in select cities, with plans for wider expansion. Reliance also intends to integrate Shein's offerings into its Ajio platform.

Tantan, a dating app similar to Tinder, has returned to both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Its iOS version is now listed under TanTan Cultural Development (Beijing), while the Android version is operated by Tantan Hong Kong Limited.

PUBG and Other Gaming Apps Make a Comeback

PUBG, one of the most notable games affected by the bans, was removed from app stores in 2020. It returned in 2021 under the name BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI) but faced another ban in 2022. After discussions with authorities, BGMI was reinstated in 2023.

These rebranded and repackaged apps mark a shift in how Chinese platforms are re-entering India, with some choosing strategic partnerships and others opting for rebranding to comply with regulations.