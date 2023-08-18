Home Tech News TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2023 out; Know how to check online and 3 apps to crack this exam

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2023 out; Know how to check online and 3 apps to crack this exam

The written examination is scheduled to take place in August 2023 and will consist of two distinct parts: Part I and Part II.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 08:22 IST
TNUSRB SI exam
View all Images
Candidates must achieve a minimum score of 40 marks (equivalent to 40%) in the Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Part I). (Unsplash)

If you are preparing for the TNUSRB SI exam, then this news is for you. The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the release of the TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2023, enabling candidates to download their admit cards for the upcoming examination.

Aspirants who are preparing to appear for the written examination can access their admit cards through the direct link provided below. The official website of TNUSRB, tnusrb.tn.gov.in, will host the admit card download feature.

Examination Details:

The written examination is scheduled to take place in August 2023 and will consist of two distinct parts: Part I and Part II. Part I will involve the Tamil Eligibility Test, designed as an objective-type assessment. Part II will encompass subjects such as General Knowledge, Psychology, and other relevant topics.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must achieve a minimum score of 40 marks (equivalent to 40%) in the Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Part I) to be eligible for the evaluation of their main examination OMR answer sheet.

Steps to Download the TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2023:

To obtain the hall ticket, candidates can follow the simple steps outlined below:

1-Visit the official TNUSRB website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

2-Locate and click on the "TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2023" link prominently displayed on the home page.

3-Enter the required login details and then click on the "Submit" button.

4-The admit card will be promptly displayed on the screen.

5-Thoroughly review the details on the admit card for accuracy.

6-Download the admit card and ensure to keep a printed hard copy for future reference.

Candidates will be informed about their assigned examination centers through the official website along with their respective admit cards.

For additional information and related details, candidates are advised to visit the official TNUSRB website.

To prepare for TNUSRB SI exam, you can check out these 3 apps:

3 Apps to prepare for TNUSRB SI 2023 exam

Testbook TNUSRB SI Preparation App: This app claims to ensure the optimal performance of candidates during the TNUSRB SI exam. You can access FREE Mock Tests, Study Notes, Exam Notifications, the Latest Exam Updates, Daily Current Affairs, Bilingual Content, Smart Analysis, and more for your preparation right on your smartphones.

TNUSRB Sub Inspector Exam Preparation app by Edugorilla: This app offers a virtual learning experience with up-to-date test series of Defence & Police Exams with an aim to provide conceptual clarity about exam-relevant topics to applicants. Edugorilla has introduced TNUSRB Sub Inspector Exam Preparation app with an aim to assist applicants with their TNUSRB Sub Inspector exam preparation.

Police Exam app: This app is created in Tamil is created by experts, especially for all youngsters from Tamil Nadu. The TNSURB SI state-level examination, which is contacted by TNSURB. The police app consists of syllabus-wise notes from school books from the first standard to the twelfth standard books. This Tamil police app helps to prepare govt police exam 2023. This app covers all topics with perfect questions and answers as per the latest syllabus and provides well practice in the TNUSRB SI exam

 

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 08:22 IST
