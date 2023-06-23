Home Tech News Top 5 ways smartwatches keep you healthy

Top 5 ways smartwatches keep you healthy

Know how smartwatches contribute to enhancing your health and day to day life.

By: HT TECH
Jun 23 2023, 18:04 IST
5 ways smartwatches can enhance your health. (Pixabay)

The rapid advancements in smartwatch technology have revolutionised various aspects of our lives, including messaging, entertainment, and most importantly, health and safety. These compact devices possess significant capabilities, ranging from assisting in achieving fitness goals to providing emergency alerts during a health crisis. Moreover, they can also play a pivotal role in improving your overall health on a daily basis.

While it is crucial to acknowledge that smartwatches cannot replace professional medical advice or a comprehensive safety plan, wearable technology has made it easier to monitor certain medical conditions and obtain emergency assistance more promptly. So, here are five ways smartwatches can contribute to your health.

1. Heart Rate Monitoring

Smartwatches equipped with advanced pulse monitoring features can detect abnormal heart rate patterns. They can alert you if your pulse falls outside the healthy range, which is typically between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

2. Swift Assistance without a Phone

During emergencies, reaching for a phone and making a call for help might be challenging or even impossible. This obstacle is particularly relevant for senior citizens who might find modern smartphones overwhelming. Fortunately, some medical companies have combined smartwatch functionalities with life-saving alert systems, enabling users to seek assistance with the press of a single button. Certain smartwatch models even offer independent cellular service, eliminate the need for Bluetooth connectivity to make calls. Some watches integrate medical bracelet features, providing vital medical information to first responders, enabling them to make crucial, life-saving decisions quickly.

3. Activity Reminders

Regular physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing mental health, and keeping the heart and lungs strong. Smartwatches act as reminders, encouraging you to stand up, move around, and achieve your exercise goals. Some medical alert companies are taking this technology a step further by developing methods to gather and share activity trend information, aiming to assist patients in effectively improving their overall health.

4. Sleep Improvement

The quality and quantity of sleep significantly impact your well-being and quality of life. Smartwatches help track sleep patterns, including duration, continuity, and quality. Although these features may not replace comprehensive sleep studies conducted by medical professionals, advanced smartwatches can provide valuable data on blood oxygen levels, sleeping heart rates, and nighttime respiratory rates.

5. Stress Management

While short bursts of stress can be beneficial, prolonged or repetitive stress can lead to various physical problems, such as digestive issues, panic attacks, and depression. Several smartwatch brands offer features to track and manage stress effectively. These include reminders to practise deep breathing and stress management calculators that provide daily assessments of your stress levels. Armed with this information, you can make positive changes to your lifestyle and employ coping mechanisms to mitigate stress.

In short, smartwatches have emerged as powerful tools for enhancing health and well-being. From monitoring heart rate to facilitating emergency calls, reminding you to stay active, improving sleep patterns, and managing stress, these devices provide valuable support in your journey toward a healthier lifestyle.

23 Jun, 18:04 IST
