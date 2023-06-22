Home Tech News Twitter link previews are broken on iPhone; iMessage, Slack users report issues

Twitter link previews are broken on iPhone; iMessage, Slack users report issues

iPhone users have reported issues with link sharing via iMessage as generic links are being generated without any context. Here’s what you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 18:29 IST
Twitter
Twitter links are being generated with a generic “twitter.com” message. (Unsplash)
Twitter
Twitter links are being generated with a generic “twitter.com” message. (Unsplash)

If you've recently shared a Twitter link with someone via iMessage, then you must've noticed something is wrong. Instead of the usual rich media preview of the tweet, generic links are being shared with just “twitter.com” written, without any context. Usually, sharing links on iMessage means that the receiver gets a preview of the tweet without the need of opening it. Moreover, an image also pops up in the link if more than one media attachments are present in the tweet, but at the moment, the previews are not auto-generating.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the issue is not only plaguing iMessage but also Slack, another instant messaging platform. We at HT Tech also tried to send a tweet, but the preview only shows the “twitter.com” text instead of the rich media preview.

The report further states that this might be an issue due to a disconnect between Apple and Twitter servers. The issue also resembles the Lockdown Mode of the iPhone, which is an extreme, optional protection for the iPhone.

How to fix it

The issue is not severe and only affects the link previews. If you wish to see the content that is shared, you can simply click on the link to open the Twitter app or website. However, this is not the first time that preview links have been found broken.

The same issue also occurred last year when Twitter previews were broken and generic links were being shared. The Messages app contacts a specific endpoint to gather the necessary information for displaying a well-formatted inline tweet bubble. The problem was found at Twitter's end and was resolved soon after.

The issue was resolved fairly quickly last year and it is expected to get rectified soon this time around as well.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 18:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration
BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets