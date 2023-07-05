Home Tech News Twitter-killer Threads app gets Instagram account, is open to followers, even goes briefly live on web

Twitter-killer Threads app gets Instagram account, is open to followers, even goes briefly live on web

Instagram’s Threads is set for its launch tomorrow, July 6. Ahead of its launch, its official Instagram account has been created and is now open to followers. The web version of the platform was also live for a few hours.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 05 2023, 23:18 IST
Instagram Threads
Instagram Threads will launch tomorrow, July 6, at 7:30 PM IST/7 AM PDT. (Matt Navarra/Twitter)
Instagram Threads will launch tomorrow, July 6, at 7:30 PM IST/7 AM PDT. (Matt Navarra/Twitter)

The excitement is building up with less than 24 hours remaining for the launch of Meta's Instagram-linked Twitter-rival social platform, Threads. The timing of Threads launch seems to be quite right, as last weekend Twitter chairman and CTO Elon Musk disappointed everyone by announcing a temporary viewing limit on the number of tweets a person can see per day due to “extreme data scrapping” issues. Result? Twitter users are looking for alternative platforms. Now, ahead of launch, Threads has got its own Instagram account where it has posted its first Reel. Industry analyst Matt Navarra took to Twitter to say, "The Threads account on Instagram is now open to followers." The web version of the app also went live for a few hours earlier today to give people a glimpse of what is to come.

The official Instagram account for Threads, called ‘threadsapp' has been created. The account has just above 4,000 followers as of writing this. It follows 5 accounts including Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as three Instagram's in-house accounts.

Additionally, there is also a cool easter egg for anyone that searches up Threads on Instagram right now. Typing the letters will automatically show a small ‘ticket' icon in the search bar. If you click it, it will open a large animation of a ticket revolving. The ticket will show you the time of launch of the app, which is 7:30 PM IST/ 7:00 AM PDT, as well as your Instagram profile picture and username.

The account has posted one Reel and a story, both of which show the same ticket, officially announcing the launch time.

Threads goes live on web briefly

As per a report by The Verge, the web interface of Threads was accessible for a few hours earlier today. It was not an accident, but a way for the creators to let curious minds explore the space. As per reports, several accounts could be seen live on the platform, including that of Zuckerberg's, whose first post said, “Let's do this. Welcome to Threads”.

Other creators and brands also had accounts made for them such as Netflix, Instagram, and Resy's cofounder Gary Vee.

Reportedly, the web interface is quite minimalistic, with options for viewing Threads, as well as to like, comment, repost, and share.

Decentralized features, also known as Fediverse (a portmanteau of Federation and Universe) will not be available directly at launch but will be added soon. Profiles include a description message that says, “Soon, you'll be able to follow and interact with people on other fediverse platforms, like Mastodon. They can also find people on Threads using full usernames, like @zuck@threads.net”.

Meta Platforms shares are set to hit a 52-week high just ahead of the launch of Threads.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 23:17 IST
