Unbelievable! Woman HIT by a meteorite in astronomically rare incident

In a remarkable and astronomically rare incident, a woman in France was struck by a meteorite while enjoying coffee with a friend.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 11:53 IST
What is a Meteorite? Know about these fallen “space rocks”
Meteorite
1/5 Meteorites are generally meteors that have fallen on Earth. When a meteoroid enters a planet’s atmosphere, it Is termed as a Meteor. If the meteor falls on the surface of the planet without burning up completely, it is called a Meteorite, according to NASA. (AP)
Meteor
2/5 Therefore, it can be said that meteorites are broken up pieces of a meteor fallen on Earth or any planet’s surface. They can be found in various parts of the world where there have been previous meteor sightings. Meteorites typically range between the size of a pebble and a fist (Pixabay)
Meteorite
3/5 Meteorites can resemble rocks on Earth, but they usually have a burned exterior that can appear shiny. This “fusion crust” forms as the meteorite’s outer surface melts while passing through the atmosphere, according to NASA. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Although most meteorites found on Earth originate from smaller asteroids, they can also potentially originate at nearby planets such as Mars or even the Moon. Scientists can tell where meteorites originate based on several lines of evidence. They can use photographic observations of meteorite falls to calculate orbits and project their paths back to the asteroid belt. (NASA/JPL)
solar system
5/5 Meteorites that fall to Earth contain information about some of the original, diverse materials that formed planets billions of years ago, according to NASA. By studying meteorites scientists can learn about early conditions of the solar system as well as the processes which happened to reach where we are today. (Pixabay)
falling meteorite
View all Images
Woman was hit by a falling meteorite while having a cup of coffee in France. (AFP)

It all started with one of the most abiding scenes that anyone who has ever been to France will remember. A woman in France was having coffee with a friend. But then, sommething unique happened and made that woman special in every sense. That was the moment a falling meteorite hit her! This incredibly rare incident took place in the village of Alsace in eastern France. According to a report in a local newspaper called Derniere Nouvelles dAlsace, the woman was sitting on her terrace on July 6, enjoying coffee, when she heard a loud boom.

The woman shared, "I heard a big 'Boom' sound coming from the roof beside us. Then, in the next moment, I felt a strong shock on my ribs. I thought it might be an animal, like a bat!" The woman told the news outlet that they initially believed it was a piece of cement used for the roof tiles. However, it had a different colour.

She mentioned that the stone bounced off the roof and hit her chest, causing a bruise. The woman's identity has not been revealed. Later, she got the rock examined by a geologist named Dr. Thierry Rebmann, who confirmed that it was indeed a meteorite from outer space. The geologist explained that the meteorite contained a mixture of iron and silicon, which is not uncommon. However, for a meteorite to fall directly on a person is extremely rare.

Dr. Rebmann stated, "Discovering a meteorite is already unusual, but to have it make direct contact with you and fall on you is astronomically rare." He also mentioned that finding meteorites in temperate climate zones like France is even rarer. In fact, there have only been five recorded cases of meteorites landing in France throughout the 21st century.

Dr. Rebmann added, "In our temperate environments, it's very rare to find them. They blend in with other elements. However, in desert environments, we can locate them more easily." The geologist recommended further studying of the rock to determine its origins.

This extraordinary incident of a woman being struck by a meteorite has captured attention worldwide, serving as a reminder of the captivating and awe-inspiring wonders of the universe.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 11:34 IST
