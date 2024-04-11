Vi upgrades 49 recharge pack with 3 times more mobile data

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has recently updated its ₹49 recharge pack, aiming to provide more benefits to its prepaid subscribers. The refreshed pack now offers a significant increase in data allocation, providing users with 20GB of data, compared to the previous 6GB. However, it's important to note that this recharge pack does not include any additional benefits such as unlimited calls or SMS.

Vi ₹ 49 pack: All details

Despite the enhanced data offering, the Vi ₹49 pack maintains its one-day validity, meaning subscribers have until midnight to utilize the entire 20GB of data. As the data cannot be carried over once the validity period expires, users must ensure they utilize it within the allocated timeframe.

It's worth mentioning that this recharge plan serves as a booster pack and requires an existing plan for the validity of the subscriber's number. The Vi ₹49 recharge can be obtained through various platforms including the Vi app, Google Pay, Paytm, and Amazon Pay.

In comparison to rival telcos, Airtel offers a similar data pack priced at ₹49 with one-day validity, providing unlimited data and Wynk Music Premium access. Reliance Jio also introduced a ₹49 data pack offering 25GB of 4G data with unlimited data access, albeit with reduced speeds after exhausting the data limit.

Additionally, Vi is offering a data pack priced at ₹75, providing 7.5GB of data with seven days of validity, available exclusively through the Vi app. Furthermore, Vi has introduced a cricket offer for the ₹699 recharge plan, now available at ₹649, providing users with 3GB of data per day for 56 days, exclusively through the Vi app.

Overall, Vi's updates to its ₹49 recharge pack aim to enhance the data benefits for its subscribers, providing them with increased data allocation within a limited validity period, while also offering additional options for data packs and promotional offers through its app.