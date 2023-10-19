Icon
Home Tech News Waiting for Apple AirTag 2 launch? Bad news for you! Know what this tipster revealed

Waiting for Apple AirTag 2 launch? Bad news for you! Know what this tipster revealed

Apple AirTag 2 release is delayed until 2025, reveals noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 17:36 IST
Icon
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag 2 has been delayed until 2025. (Unsplash)
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag 2 has been delayed until 2025. (Unsplash)

Apple enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the AirTag 2 will need to be patient for a much longer period as an analyst has revealed that the launch has been postponed till 2025. This was revealed by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Initially slated for a late 2024 or early 2025 launch, the production timeline for this popular accessory has faced delays. It looks to have fallen victim to more important Apple products, which too are reportedly facing delays.

AirTag 2 and Apple's Spatial Computing Vision

Ming-Chi Kuo has shed some light on the future of AirTag 2, indicating that it will play a crucial role in Apple's ambitious spatial computing ecosystem. This ecosystem is anchored by the Vision Pro, serving as its core to seamlessly integrate various Apple devices, MacRumors reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Previously, Kuo hinted at the possibility of AirTag's integration with the Vision Pro headset, although the specifics of this integration remain somewhat mysterious. One potential avenue is the utilization of the AirTag's Ultra Wideband chip to relay positional data to the Vision Pro, but the exact nature of this integration remains in uncharted territory.

AirTag 2 in the World of Spatial Computing

Kuo's insights into Apple's spatial computing plans suggest that AirTag 2 will be an essential component of this exciting frontier. Spatial computing represents an advanced iteration of augmented reality, uniting the virtual and physical worlds to create an immersive and seamless experience. The Vision Pro headset, designed for interaction within this digital realm, is central to this concept.

Speculation abounds regarding how the AirTag 2 will contribute to spatial computing. It could act as a beacon, assisting the Vision Pro in establishing a virtual environment, or it might offer enhanced tracking capabilities through an improved Ultra Wideband chip. At this juncture, these are all in the realm of conjecture.

Notably, the Vision Pro headset is set for a 2024 launch, raising the possibility that AirTag 2 will follow closely in its wake. As the launch dates approach, we eagerly await further details on how AirTag 2 will play a pivotal role in Apple's spatial computing vision.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 17:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon