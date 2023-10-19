Waiting for Apple AirTag 2 launch? Bad news for you! Know what this tipster revealed

Apple enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the AirTag 2 will need to be patient for a much longer period as an analyst has revealed that the launch has been postponed till 2025. This was revealed by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Initially slated for a late 2024 or early 2025 launch, the production timeline for this popular accessory has faced delays. It looks to have fallen victim to more important Apple products, which too are reportedly facing delays.

AirTag 2 and Apple's Spatial Computing Vision

Ming-Chi Kuo has shed some light on the future of AirTag 2, indicating that it will play a crucial role in Apple's ambitious spatial computing ecosystem. This ecosystem is anchored by the Vision Pro, serving as its core to seamlessly integrate various Apple devices, MacRumors reported.

Previously, Kuo hinted at the possibility of AirTag's integration with the Vision Pro headset, although the specifics of this integration remain somewhat mysterious. One potential avenue is the utilization of the AirTag's Ultra Wideband chip to relay positional data to the Vision Pro, but the exact nature of this integration remains in uncharted territory.

AirTag 2 in the World of Spatial Computing

Kuo's insights into Apple's spatial computing plans suggest that AirTag 2 will be an essential component of this exciting frontier. Spatial computing represents an advanced iteration of augmented reality, uniting the virtual and physical worlds to create an immersive and seamless experience. The Vision Pro headset, designed for interaction within this digital realm, is central to this concept.

Speculation abounds regarding how the AirTag 2 will contribute to spatial computing. It could act as a beacon, assisting the Vision Pro in establishing a virtual environment, or it might offer enhanced tracking capabilities through an improved Ultra Wideband chip. At this juncture, these are all in the realm of conjecture.

Notably, the Vision Pro headset is set for a 2024 launch, raising the possibility that AirTag 2 will follow closely in its wake. As the launch dates approach, we eagerly await further details on how AirTag 2 will play a pivotal role in Apple's spatial computing vision.