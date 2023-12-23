Waiting for the amazing Humane Ai Pin? Know when you will get world’s first wearable computer powered by AI

On November 10, Humane, a 2018-founded startup known for working with AI technology, unveiled its first product called Ai Pin, a clothing-based wearable gadget. The OpenAI CEO Sam Altman-backed company presented the device as a new technology that does not require a user to spend time interacting with it and instead gets the information needed quickly so they can focus on the moment. With a displayless design, which goes against the ethos of most consumer tech products, the company focuses on voice and laser ink technology to show and tell the information through an AI chatbot. The company has now revealed that the product will be shipped to consumers starting in March 2024.

Announcing it through its official X account, Humane said, “We are thrilled to announce that Ai Pin will start shipping in March 2024. All of us here at Humane can't wait for you to experience your Ai Pin, the world's first wearable computer powered by Ai. We're incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support, especially from our earliest supporters”.

The company also revealed that it will first send the products to those who placed priority orders. The order of shipping will be determined on the basis of when the purchase was made. The first-shipped units will go to the orders received first.

If you're still interested in placing an order, the Ai Pin, with the battery booster, will cost $699. Additionally, there is a $24 monthly fee for a Humane subscription which will give you cellular connectivity, a number, and data coverage. For now, this service is only being provided by T-Mobile in the USA.

What is the Ai Pin?

The Ai Pin is powered by an unnamed Snapdragon chipset and an AI engine which is likely to be GPT-4, although the company does not mention the name. It, however, does mention OpenAI and Microsoft in its press release, saying, “Humane's unique collaborations with Microsoft and OpenAI give Ai Pin access to some of the world's most powerful AI models and platforms and set the foundation for new capabilities to be added as the technology evolves”. The connection with OpenAI is an obvious one given that Sam Altman is the largest shareholder with a 14 percent stake in the company.

How does the Ai Pin work?

The Ai Pin, with its host of sensors, camera, speaker, microphone, and laser ink display, can function as an abstract smartphone with limited usage. Additionally, the device is also privacy-focused. Despite having a camera pointed towards the world, the company claims that it is not listening unless it is active, and in fact, it does not even listen for wake words.

The features mentioned by the company include the following. It can draft and send messages and emails without you having to type. You can simply speak to the device and it will use the prompt to suggest a draft using its laser ink display. You can simply hold your palm out and see the display there. If you're not happy, you can add more prompts to change them.

The AI can also recommend music playlists to you. While it was not mentioned, we assume this means earphones can be paired with the device. To control music, you can use gesture control. Apart from that, you can use the Ai Pin to ask questions like you would to a chatbot that is connected to the internet. But this one, since it is connected to your email and messages, can also contextualize information from there and give you specific information relating to your life. For example, you can ask about the food joint your friend told you to try out and its timing.

Apart from this, it can also understand and learn from your behavior to prioritize tasks, and calls, and push away the things you tend not to do, such as calls from sales marketing.

The device comes with an internal battery, but the company also provides a battery booster, that can be attached to the back of the device for longer usage.