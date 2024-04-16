WhatsApp introduces 'Recent Online Contacts' feature: What is this and how to use it

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a new feature that will display recent online contacts, allowing users to easily initiate chats with those they've recently interacted with. This new functionality, spotted in beta testing, aims to enhance user communication by highlighting contacts who are currently active or have been online recently.

Enhanced User Experience

The popular messaging platform, owned by Meta, has been continually updating its features to improve user experience and security. The latest addition is expected to offer users a quicker way to connect with friends, family, and colleagues who are currently available for a conversation, reported wabetainfo.

Curated Contact List

While this feature won't display a comprehensive list of all online contacts, it will showcase a limited number of recent active contacts. This curated list will be particularly helpful when users are selecting contacts to initiate a call, providing insights into who is readily available for communication.

The introduction of this feature aligns with WhatsApp's efforts to optimize its platform for enhanced and timely communication. By prompting users to connect with contacts who have recently been active, WhatsApp aims to facilitate improved communication experiences, making it easier for users to reach out when they're available.

In related news, WhatsApp recently made headlines for its robust efforts in combating platform abuse. In February alone, the messaging giant banned over 7.6 million accounts in India, demonstrating its commitment to upholding user safety and complying with regulatory guidelines.

Proactive Account Management

Of the total accounts banned, 1.4 million were proactively removed by WhatsApp, indicating the platform's proactive approach in identifying and addressing potential misuse. These actions are in line with the IT Rules 2021, emphasizing WhatsApp's dedication to creating a safer and more secure online environment for its users.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve and introduce new features, users can look forward to enhanced communication tools that prioritize convenience, accessibility, and safety. With the 'Recent Online Contacts' feature on the horizon, WhatsApp is taking another step towards simplifying and improving user interactions on its platform.

