WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one

WhatsApp has set a new record that should worry every user in India. The platform has recently set a new record in 'account banning' in India. In February, WhatsApp took action against over 7.6 million accounts in India, aiming to address platform abuse and comply with the IT Rules 2021. These accounts are mostly related to scams, spam messages and fake news distribution.

According to the Meta-owned instant messaging app, between February 1 and 29, a total of 7,628,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. Notably, 1,424,000 accounts were 'proactively banned', indicating preemptive actions taken prior to any user reports. WhatsApp shared these details in its monthly report, in line with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

WhatsApp to get new features soon



WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature aimed at enhancing the chatting experience within the app. According to reports from WABetaInfo, the feature focuses on suggesting contacts for initiating chat conversations.

This new feature is designed to provide users with helpful recommendations for contacts they haven't interacted with before, making it simpler to start new conversations. Currently, the feature is being tested among iOS beta testers and is accessible in version number 24.8.10.70 of the app.

As per the reports, some beta testers have been able to explore this upcoming feature, which offers suggestions for chat contacts. These suggestions are conveniently located at the bottom of the chats list, allowing users easy access to potential new conversations without interrupting their ongoing chat flow.

Users are given the option to opt out of receiving these suggestions by simply closing the dedicated section at the bottom of the chats list if they prefer not to receive recommendations for initiating new chats.

WhatsApp suggestions- Why it is the use of this feature



The purpose of suggesting these potentially forgotten contacts for initiating new conversations is to enable users to rediscover certain contacts they may not readily recall having in their address book. Additionally, the feature also assists users in discovering new accounts from their address book that have recently registered on WhatsApp.