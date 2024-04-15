WhatsApp update: New feature that will let you easily share status on Instagram- Details

WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new feature allowing users to seamlessly share their status updates on Instagram. According to an online report from WABteaInfo, owned by Meta, the optional feature is currently in development. The aim is to streamline media sharing by enabling users to cross-post their WhatsApp status updates directly to their Instagram Stories.

What is the new WhatsApp feature?



The feature, still in its developmental phase, is expected to enhance the sharing functionality of WhatsApp, integrating it with Instagram. Users will have the choice to activate this cross-posting option once it becomes available in a forthcoming update. Initially, the feature will be inactive, requiring users to opt-in.

Crucially, users will retain control over the visibility of their Instagram-shared content through their Instagram story audience settings. They can also opt out of the feature at any time post activation.

The implementation of this feature is seen as a move to simplify the process of updating status across multiple platforms. Rather than crafting and posting separate updates on WhatsApp and Instagram, users will have the convenience of accomplishing this task in a single step.

WhatsApp makes new 'record'

In related news, WhatsApp recently made headlines in India for its stringent measures against account misuse. In February, the messaging platform disclosed a record-breaking number of account bans. A total of 7.6 million WhatsApp accounts in India were subject to bans, with 1.4 million accounts being 'proactively banned'. These actions were taken in line with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to address platform misuse and ensure compliance.