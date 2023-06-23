Home Tech News When is an eSport not an eSport? Olympic event puzzles gamers

When is an eSport not an eSport? Olympic event puzzles gamers

Olympic-organised event is being dismissed by competitive gamers as not real eSports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 12:40 IST
Check out the Best 5 Pick & Play Games on Google Play Store India this year
Angry Birds Journey
1/5 Winner: Angry Birds Journey – There could’ve been only one winner. Angry Birds has dominated the mobile gaming market ever since its launch back in 2009. There have been numerous iterations of the game with the most recent one being the excellent Angry Birds Journey. In this game, players use the slingshot to blast blocks as they adventure through fantastic worlds. (Google Play Store)
image caption
2/5 Honourable Mentions: Gun & Dungeons – Guns & Dungeons is a game by Miniclip where you must survive the treacherous dungeons, filled with hordes of nasty monsters to win the ultimate loot pile, before going on the adventure again! Guns & Dungeons features a variety of modes including story mode and survival mode to keep players engaged in the fun. (Google Play Store)
image caption
3/5 Hook 2 - Successor to the popular Hook, Hook 2 is a hugely addictive minimalist puzzle game about unhooking the hooks. Players have to remove all the hooks from the board using various game mechanics that they discover as they play. (Google Play Store)
image caption
4/5 Hyde and Seek – Hyde and Seek is a story-based board game where players must use their cards to move Kate, the 'London's Flaming Fist’, so she can reach her destination within the time limit. Use flasks, punch or kick the enemies to defeat them, merge and collect cards for your battles, and defeat stronger enemies to win better rewards! (Google Play Store)
image caption
5/5 PunBall – In PunBall, you play as a lone mage and only savior in a quest for light over darkness. Follow her on this Roguelike adventure; don’t lose though or you’ll have to begin from scratch again! Use magic and more in this new and unique gameplay with various skills and a super fun world! (Google Play Store)
The first ever Olympic Esports trophies to be awarded are displayed after the cycling event at the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su
View all Images
The first ever Olympic Esports trophies to be awarded are displayed after the cycling event at the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su (REUTERS)

ESports has long been derided as "not a real sport". But now, an Olympic-organised event is being dismissed by competitive gamers as not real eSports.

Many long-time backers of big-money digital contests, which are edging their way towards elite-level recognition, are puzzled by the choice of games at the inaugural Olympics Esports Week that kicks off in Singapore on Thursday.

Instead of well-established gaming titles, it will feature 10 simulated sports, among them archery, baseball, chess, and taekwondo.

Aficionados are concerned with the choice of virtual sports -- that is, digital recreations of real-world events -- rather than eSports, which are essentially video games played at an elite competitive level.

With popular video games such as "Counter-Strike" and "DOTA 2", eSports has been booming over the past decade.

It has penetrated pop culture and social media, its tournaments filling stadiums and pulling millions of online viewers.

Matthew Woods from eSports marketing agency AFK said the disappointment over the Olympics Esports Week "spawned from the fact that none of the games selected were games that anybody in the industry really considered to be eSports".

Malaysian professional eSports coach Khairul Azman Mohamad Sharif agreed, saying he found the list baffling.

"I don't think these sports games should be highlighted at the competition compared to top eSports games, considering these types of sports are already physically contested," he said.

- 'Olympic values' -

The only saving grace for some is that the shooting event will involve the globally loved "Fortnite", but in a version without its kill-or-be-killed "Battle Royale" mode.

That modification is because the International Olympic Council (IOC) cannot feature titles that go against Olympic values, so a lot of popular video games with violence are out.

The IOC officially recognised eSports as a sport in 2017 and has been in discussions with industry players about inclusion on the most prestigious stage.

Such changes tend to happen slowly but the IOC has opened new frontiers recently, with skateboarding at the Tokyo Games and breakdancing at Paris 2024.

ESports will be a medal sport for the first time at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Describing the list of games as "a very sensible first approach", vice-president of the Global Esports Federation and CEO of British Esports Chester King said the Singapore event would be a positive step in eventually putting popular video games on the Olympic roster.

"This is the first event and we've got to make sure all the stakeholders in the IOC accept it and like it," he said.

Bryan Tan, a partner at law firm Reed Smith, which specialises in eSports and media, said the event in the city-state "is also a testing ground to iron out the kinks involved in bringing eSports to the Olympic level".

IOC sports director Kit McConnell told AFP that the choices were made to support virtual sports.

"This is why we have focused first on virtual and simulated sports games in the competition series," he said.

He added that selected games had to be inclusive with no technical barriers to entry and have gender equality, which is "often not yet the case in the field of competitive gaming".

If popular video titles do make it to the Olympic level with top players, the Games will stand to potentially draw millions of fresh viewers.

But a major challenge could be navigating intricate relationships with publishers of popular games.

AFK's Woods said publishers are "commercial enterprises which own the IP that their games are built on and therefore have an unlimited amount of influence into who hosts events and how this is done".

While there are no concrete plans now for eSports to be included as medal events at the Olympics, the Singapore event will be watched closely to see what sort of reception it garners.

"I think it will be fascinating to see how it is received. Much of this will no doubt come down to the altered format of the games," said Woods.

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 12:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings
Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration
BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets