    With iOS 16.3.1 update, Apple fixed more bugs in iPhone and iPad than previously listed

    With iOS 16.3.1 update, Apple fixed more bugs in iPhone and iPad than previously listed

    Apple recently revealed that it had fixed more vulnerabilities in its software than declared before.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 13:30 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16.3.1
    Apple recently pushed out an update to patch flaws in iOS.

    Apple recently released a list of vulnerabilities which were discovered in the latest iOS firmware. A high-risk vulnerability discovered in Apple's operating systems puts most of its devices at risk of exploitation. The Cupertino-based tech giant soon pushed out an update which fixed these holes.

    The vulnerabilities, termed as CVE-2023-23514, CVE-2023-23522 and CVE-2023-23529 affected iOS and iPadOS versions prior to iOS 16.3.1 and Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.2.1. The list of affected devices included Apple iPhone 8 and later iPad Pro all models, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later and iPad mini 5th generation and later. Now, it has been revealed that Apple fixed many more vulnerabilities than previously thought.

    AppleDB contributor Aaron recently revealed via Twitter that Apple had released new Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) for iOS 16.3.1, as well as three additional CVEs for iOS 16.3. The company also fixed a “maliciously crafted certificate” which could be used to initiate a DoS attack. In iOS 16.3 update, Apple fixed a vulnerability which allowed threat actors to read arbitrary files as root as well as two others. There has been no explanation from the tech giant as to why these vulnerabilities were not revealed before.

    How to protect your devices

    According to cybersecurity watchdog Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), these vulnerabilities are being actively exploited by hackers. It is recommended that users promptly install the latest software updates. Apple frequently releases updates that not only introduce new features but also enhance security measures and fix vulnerabilities. Therefore, if your iPhone or iPad is operating on the same firmware as mentioned earlier, it is important to update to the latest software version immediately.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 12:29 IST
