With Sora, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman turns X user prompts into stunning AI videos

OpenAI launched a new video generation tool called Sora that creates up to 60 seconds of video from text prompts. The official announcement of the Sora AI model was made from OpenAI's X account. After the official announcement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asked X users to provide prompts and promised he would create AI videos through Sora based on them. He did not disappoint as a number of these stunning AI-generated videos were uploaded by him based on those very prompts.

Sora AI videos on X

Altman's post said, “We'd like to show you what Sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some!” After the post, X users sent a number of prompts. Among them, was this user who wanted, “A street-level tour through a futuristic city which is in harmony with nature and also simultaneously cypherpunk/high-tech. The city should be clean, with advanced futuristic trams, beautiful fountains, giant holograms everywhere, and robots all over. Have the video be of a human tour guide from the future showing a group of extraterrestrial aliens the coolest and most glorious city that humans are capable of building.” Sora then created a high-quality video of 10 seconds which was shared by Altman.

CRED CEO Kunal Shah's prompt wanted Altman to create “A bicycle race on the ocean with different animals as athletes riding the bicycles with drone camera view”. The tool created a hilarious video of ocean animals cycling. Another user prompt asked for “An instructional cooking session for homemade gnocchi hosted by a grandmother social media influencer set in a rustic Tuscan country kitchen with cinematic lighting.” The tool is exceptionally taking the details and creating the video in the best way possible.

Altman also asked users to increase the difficulty level by saying, “Don't hold back on the detail or difficulty!”

In all there were about 7 to 8 stunning videos shared by Altman showcasing the capabilities of OpenAI's new video tool.

