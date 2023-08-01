Home Tech News Worried about AI-linked job losses? Apply for jobs via LinkedIn 'AI Coach' soon

Worried about AI-linked job losses? Apply for jobs via LinkedIn 'AI Coach' soon

The LinkedIn AI Coach is expected to resemble Microsoft's Bing chatbot.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 01 2023, 13:10 IST
LinkedIN
View all Images
LinkedIn is working on an AI coach that will help people apply for jobs, upskill themselves, and much more. (Pixabay)

Artificial intelligence is being blamed for numerous job losses, especially in recent times. Many have painted the scene entirely black as to the emergency jobs situation that is likely to be created soon, with millions of people expected to be sacked due to AI taking over their jobs. While that may be so, some companies are deploying AI to, well, allow workers to apply for jobs. LinkedIn, the renowned professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, which has long been recognized for its stellar role in job search and upskilling segments, is now taking a significant step forward in this domain.

LinkedIn is currently developing an AI-based tool known as "AI Coach." This innovative tool aims to assist job seekers throughout the job application process, offering efficient guidance in finding and applying for suitable job opportunities. The AI Coach is expected to resemble Microsoft's Bing chatbot, enabling users to inquire about various aspects, including how it works and details about a company's work culture.

According to a report by Tech Circle, the update was shared by app researcher Nima Owji on Twitter. He posted that LinkedIn is working on an AI coach that will help job aspirants apply for jobs, upskill themselves, and explore ways to expand their professional network.

In recent times, Microsoft has been actively integrating chatbots into multiple services, such as Bing and Microsoft 365 Office document Copilot. The Copilot will be available for commercial customers for $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium customers when broadly available, as told by the company. The company also launched a coding chatbot for GitHub in beta a few months ago.

LinkedIn has also embraced AI-powered features, such as generating first drafts for users after they share specific descriptions, as well as the AI-generated Copy Suggestions tool for creative ad professionals.

AI to rescue, or ruin, workers.

The rise of AI-powered platforms for job search is evident in India, Singapore, and the United States, with a surge in job postings and searches on AI-based platforms. While AI presents promising opportunities, it also raises concerns about workforce development and upskilling. Speculations about potential job losses due to automation have been addressed in a research report by Goldman Sachs, which highlights the tasks that have the potential to be automated. On the other hand, the Future of Jobs report 2023 by the World Economic Forum envisions the creation of new job opportunities in areas like machine learning, data analysis, and digital transformation.

LinkedIn's AI Coach is a noteworthy development that can significantly benefit job seekers by saving time and effort, making the platform even more valuable for professionals seeking career growth and advancement in the digital age.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 13:10 IST
